Vandoorne should shed ‘nice boy’ image – Hill

01/07/2015 Hamilton must be better loser – Hill Jul.1 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton must find a way to cope with losing. That is the view of 1996 world champion Damon Hill, who also warned the Mercedes driver to strike a better balance between […]
08/04/2015 Manager wants calm for Mick Schumacher’s debut Apr.8 (GMM) Michael Schumacher's manager on Wednesday urged for calm as the German legend's 16-year-old son started his own climb towards formula one. We reported earlier that 100 […]
22/09/2015 Button admits announcement about future imminent Sep.22 (GMM) Jenson Button has admitted he has made a decision about his future in formula one. Multiple British newspapers on Monday claimed F1's veteran of 16 consecutive seasons is […]
05/03/2015 F4 season costing Mick Schu ‘100,000 euros’ Mar.5 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's move into single seater racing is costing EUR 100,000 euros. That is the claim of the major German daily Bild, following confirmation the great Michael […]
01/12/2016 Hamilton will not quit Mercedes – Hill Dec.1 (GMM) Damon Hill has rubbished rumours Lewis Hamilton might quit Mercedes.
In Abu Dhabi, Hamilton refused to comment on speculation he almost quit after his collision with teammate […]
13/04/2016 Mick Schumacher not thinking of F1 yet – manager Apr.13 (GMM) Mick Schumacher's manager has played down any talk the 17-year-old might soon be ready for formula one. Mick, the son of the F1 legend and seven time world champion Michael, […]
29/03/2017 Mick Schumacher admits father ‘my idol’ Mar.29 (GMM) Mick Schumacher has broken his long public silence about his father, admitting the F1 legend and former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "my idol".
Schumacher, who has just […]
24/04/2018 Hamilton hints at long-term Mercedes deal Apr.24 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given the strongest hint yet that he definitely wants to stay at Mercedes.
Although both sides have indicated they intend to sign a new contract beyond […]
02/07/2015 Rosberg keeping focus in Hamilton title fight Jul.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton may be in the "public eye", but Nico Rosberg has vowed to keep his eye on the world championship. Bernie Ecclestone said recently Rosberg is "not good for […]
26/06/2017 Vettel under fire after Hamilton clash Jun.26 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is under fire amid accusations he deliberately rammed championship rival Lewis Hamilton while behind the safety car in Baku.
Vettel accused Mercedes driver […]