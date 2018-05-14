Vandoorne should shed ‘nice boy’ image – Hill

May 14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne might need to shed his “nice boy” image in order to thrive in formula one.

That is the view of Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion who was once seven time world champion Michael Schumacher’s closest rival.

Now, Hill says Belgian Vandoorne’s talent is undisputed, but he might need to shift into a higher gear to be successful in F1.

“I’ve known Stoffel since the beginning. He was in the same category as my son and I always admired his talent,” he told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

“He has a lot of potential. But in formula one, to be successful, you need something absolutely incredible, and with him we haven’t seen that yet.

“He hasn’t yet managed to get people to say ‘Wow’. I think he has to let go a little, get rid of the ‘nice boy’ side and maybe become a little meaner,” Hill smiled.



