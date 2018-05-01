Verstappen admits ‘too eager’ in Baku

30/07/2016 Lauda, teams want less FIA interference Jul.30 (GMM) F1's top teams are pleading with race director Charlie Whiting to ease his stance when it comes to 'track limits'. In Thursday's Strategy Group meeting, officials for […]
26/04/2018 China a turning point for Verstappen – Haug Apr.26 (GMM) China could have been a turning point for Max Verstappen, according to former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug. Undoubtedly a young sensation, the Dutchman came under intense […]
07/11/2016 Verstappen slams F1 rule ‘double standards’ Nov.7 (GMM) Max Verstappen has hit out at "ridiculous" F1 rules. Amid the controversy about the young Dutchman's aggressive driving, the Red Bull driver defended his style. "Many […]
27/06/2017 Verstappen faces fine for skipping media duties Jun.27 (GMM) Max Verstappen is facing a EUR 25,000 fine for skipping his mandatory press duties after Sunday's race in Baku. Openly unhappy about his recent troubles at Red Bull, the […]
27/07/2015 Sainz admits anger with Toro Rosso Jul.27 (GMM) Carlos Sainz admitted he was angry with his team after Sunday's Hungarian grand prix. Spanish media reports say the 20-year-old was running ahead of his high-profile […]
28/07/2015 Sainz plays down favouritism ‘controversy’ Jul.28 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has played down his anger with Toro Rosso, after making comments suggesting the team may be favouring Max Verstappen. The Spanish rookie admitted he was "angry" […]
08/07/2017 Mateschitz ‘understands’ Verstappen anger Jul.8 (GMM) Dietrich Mateschitz says he 'understands' the anger expressed recently by Max Verstappen. Amid rumours the young Dutchman is trying to leave his Red Bull contract to join […]
01/06/2016 Doornbos warns Ricciardo over ’emotional’ rhetoric Jun.1 (GMM) Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos has advised Daniel Ricciardo to tone down his post-race rhetoric in the wake of the Monaco grand prix. The Australian was nothing short […]
10/06/2016 Verstappen denies feeling pressure after Monaco Jun.10 (GMM) Max Verstappen has played down suggestions his crash to earth in Monaco a fortnight ago has ramped up the pressure of his recent move to Red Bull. After winning on his team […]