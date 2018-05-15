Verstappen can win in Monaco – father

21/10/2015 Jos thinks son Max is the new ‘Boss’ Oct.21 (GMM) As an F1 driver, he was affectionately known as Jos 'The Boss' Verstappen. It was a tribute to his bravery and audacity, particularly when wheel-to-wheel with a rival, and […]
27/05/2016 Mercedes admits Red Bull threat in Monaco May 27 (GMM) After Max Verstappen's surprise win in Barcelona, Red Bull appears poised to complete a back-to-back upset this weekend in Monaco. With Renault's much improved engine in the […]
07/06/2016 Verstappen takes lesson and new engine to Canada Jun.7 (GMM) With a new engine in his car and a lesson in his pocket, Max Verstappen says he is ready for Montreal. After winning in Barcelona, the 18-year-old came crashing back to earth […]
24/05/2016 Father still involved in Verstappen’s career May 24 (GMM) Jos Verstappen has admitted that while he has taken a step back, he is still closely involved in his son's meteoric F1 career. It has been suggested that while Toro Rosso […]
19/05/2016 Verstappen enjoyed post-win partying May 19 (GMM) F1's newest and youngest-ever winner appears to have enjoyed his post-race celebrations after the Spanish grand prix. Just 18, some wondered if the Dutchman was even old […]
01/06/2016 Doornbos tips Verstappen to bounce back Jun.1 (GMM) Max Verstappen has been tipped to bounce back from a dire weekend in Monaco, just a fortnight after making history with his astonishing Barcelona win. The 18-year-old made […]
29/05/2016 Verstappen will bounce back in 2016 – Doornbos May 29 (GMM) Max Verstappen will bounce back from his crash to earth in Monaco, according to fellow Dutch racer Robert Doornbos. After all the praise and plaudits following Barcelona, […]
26/07/2017 Verstappen to finish second in Hungary – father Jul.26 (GMM) Max Verstappen will have a car good enough to split F1's title protagonists this weekend in Hungary. That is the prediction of the 19-year-old's father Jos, amid reports Red […]
08/06/2016 Ricciardo the best driver in F1 today – Marko Jun.8 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo might be the best performing F1 driver at the moment, according to Dr Helmut Marko. The Australian driver was nothing short of livid after the Monaco grand […]
25/04/2018 FIA looks into legality of 2018 Ferrari – report Apr.25 (GMM) Just as it surges to the front in formula one, the legality of Ferrari's 2018 car is coming under scrutiny. Marca newspaper in Spain says that after the Maranello team's car […]