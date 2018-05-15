Verstappen can win in Monaco – father

May 15 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s father thinks the young Dutchman can finally win again next time out at Monaco.

The Red Bull driver had a bad start to the 2018 season, but he put the criticism behind him in Barcelona with a solid third place.

“I understand that everyone likes the podium, but we want more,” Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver and Max’s father and mentor, told Ziggo Sport.

Jos said the key to better results for his son is qualifying.

“That’s the problem. Because if he’s on the first row, Max can win every time.

“Because of these front wings it’s just incredibly hard to overtake,” he added.

And so while some say Max needs to calm down in order to shine, Verstappen snr tipped the 20-year-old to keep his foot on the throttle.

“We just want to win. That’s why I’m looking at Monaco.

“The engine is not that important — the car is important there. And in the slow corners, Red Bull is really the best,” Jos said.



