Verstappen takes ‘hard lesson’ from Monaco

May 28 (GMM) Max Verstappen says he will take the “hard lessons” on board from Monaco and other races so far in 2018.

The young Dutchman had a horror Monaco, missing qualifying after a crash, receiving widespread criticism and then watching his teammate Daniel Ricciardo celebrate the pole and win.

“These are painful moments,” Verstappen told Ziggo Sport after the race, “but I think it’s necessary to get better.

“Sometimes you have a year that does not work out for a while, but it’s much worse if you’re not fast enough — and that’s not the case,” he added.

Even Verstappen’s bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko criticised him after the Monaco crash, but the 20-year-old said he can learn his own lessons.

“I do not need that criticism, I know very well what I did wrong and what needs to be improved. They are not great moments but sometimes you need them to learn the hard lessons,” he said.



