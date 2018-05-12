Vettel denies Ferrari sandbagging in Spain

May 12 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has denied that Ferrari is “hiding the game” in Barcelona.

Ferrari has seemed the fastest car overall in 2018, but in practice for the Spanish grand prix Mercedes and Red Bull were apparently ahead.

“I think everything is close, but I don’t know what Ferrari’s pace is,” said world champion Lewis Hamilton. “They’re probably hiding the game or something.”

When asked about the Mercedes driver’s allegation, Vettel insisted: “No.

“You always want to know where you are by going as fast as you can.

“The truth is that the car isn’t there yet. We can be better. But what we brought here seems to have worked,” the German added.



