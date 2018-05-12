Vettel denies Ferrari sandbagging in Spain

08/03/2017 Bottas not sure Ferrari 2017 ‘favourite’ Mar.8 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas is not willing to back new teammate Lewis Hamilton's claim that Ferrari is the new "favourite" for 2017. "Just on times it looks like Ferrari might be the […]
29/06/2016 Rosberg unmoved after Lauda contract comments Jun.29 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has played down reports this week that suggest he is on a fast-track to a new Mercedes contract. While promoting the forthcoming German grand prix at […]
25/08/2017 Hamilton tips Mercedes to re-sign Bottas Aug.25 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he hopes Valtteri Bottas stays at Mercedes next year. In the past days, Ferrari and McLaren have re-signed Kimi Raikkonen and Stoffel Vandoorne […]
24/04/2017 Ecclestone tips Hamilton to beat Vettel Apr.24 (GMM) Bernie Ecclestone thinks Lewis Hamilton is still the clear favourite to win the 2017 world championship. That is despite the fact that his friend and regular former […]
09/04/2017 Title contenders admit Mercedes, Ferrari close Apr.9 (GMM) 2017 title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have admitted the performance of their respective cars is genuinely close. For the first time in the 'power unit' […]
14/03/2017 Mercedes ‘still ahead’ for 2017 – Marchionne Mar.14 (GMM) Ferrari has rejected the "favourite" tag ahead of next weekend's season-opening Australian grand prix. Although Mercedes has won the past three titles, Lewis Hamilton thinks […]
13/07/2017 Ferrari can improve in qualifying – Vettel Jul.13 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel has admitted Ferrari needs to up its game in qualifying. The Ferrari driver heads into the British grand prix weekend with a 20-point lead over Mercedes' […]
23/05/2017 Vettel, Hamilton’s rivals ‘can’t keep up’ – Lauda May 23 (GMM) Niki Lauda has hailed the Ferrari versus Mercedes duel for the 2017 world championship. So far this year, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have each won two grands prix, […]
25/11/2017 Hamilton did not improve in 2017 – Rosberg Nov.25 (GMM) Nico Rosberg does not think Lewis Hamilton upped his game in 2017. One year ago, Rosberg beat his then Mercedes teammate Hamilton to the 2016 world championship and promptly […]