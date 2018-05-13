Vettel hits out at 2019 rule changes

10/05/2018 Hamilton, Horner say Vettel 2018 favourite May 10 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has admitted he is not the favourite for the 2018 title. The Mercedes driver took the championship lead from Sebastian Vettel two weeks ago in Baku, but he […]
30/04/2017 Wolff plays down ‘off’ Hamilton form Apr.30 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down an uncharacteristic 'off' weekend for triple world champion Lewis Hamilton. In his championship battle with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton […]
09/04/2018 Horner defends Hamilton ‘d******d’ slur Apr.9 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel and Christian Horner on Sunday defended Lewis Hamilton after the Bahrain grand prix. Following a clash with Max Verstappen, world champion Hamilton called […]
23/03/2018 Red Bull says Mercedes still favourites Mar.23 (GMM) Max Verstappen has hit back at the claim that Red Bull is the favourite in Melbourne. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton put the favourite tag on the energy drink-owned team, but […]
15/07/2017 Wolff plays down attending Vettel party Jul.15 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down his attendance at Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's recent 30th birthday party. A British newspaper this week said Lewis Hamilton's conspicuous […]
01/11/2016 Verstappen will not spoil title battle – manager Nov.1 (GMM) Max Verstappen's manager has denied the controversial young Dutchman will interfere with the outcome of the world championship. The 19-year-old incurred the wrath not only of […]
14/07/2017 Vettel keeps open mind about ‘Shield’ Jul.14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel was keeping an open mind before giving the 'Shield' cockpit protection design its track debut at Silverstone. The German's Ferrari has been fitted with the […]
20/02/2018 Horner admits Red Bull eyeing title Feb.20 (GMM) Red Bull should be able to take on Mercedes and Ferrari for the 2018 title. That is the view of team boss Christian Horner, after his colleague Dr Helmut Marko this week […]
10/04/2018 Hamilton questions Verstappen’s maturity Apr.10 (GMM) World champion Lewis Hamilton has questioned Max Verstappen's maturity. A controversy broke out after the Bahrain grand prix, where Hamilton called his Dutch rival a […]