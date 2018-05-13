Wolff denies Pirelli helped Mercedes

18/10/2016 F1 set for five second boost in 2017 – Wehrlein Oct.18 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein thinks predictions of a five second per lap boost for F1 next year could be right. The German is among only a handful of drivers who have been taking part in […]
06/06/2017 Vettel benefiting from ‘meticulous’ approach Jun.6 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Sebastian Vettel's work ethic may have helped Ferrari to speed ahead in 2017. In recent days, conspiracy theories have circulated hinting at collusion […]
04/05/2017 Lauda admits Ferrari ‘clearly ahead’ May 4 (GMM) Mercedes needs to make "two steps forward" to catch up with Ferrari next time out in Barcelona. That is the claim of F1 legend Niki Lauda, who doubles as Mercedes' team […]
05/06/2017 Tyre situation ‘an Italian mystery’ – Wolff Jun.5 (GMM) Pirelli has hit back at conspiracy theories about Ferrari's sudden return to the top in F1 this year. After three consecutive years of Mercedes dominance, it is now the red […]
11/06/2017 Pirelli ‘listened to Vettel’ about 2017 tyres Jun.11 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied Sebastian Vettel gave Ferrari a big head-start in his bid for the 2017 title. With Ferrari revelling on Pirelli's new tyres and Mercedes often […]
09/03/2018 Vettel’s record pace does not worry Hamilton Mar.9 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said he is not worried about the laptime put in by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the final Barcelona test. Vettel smashed the circuit record, but […]
06/06/2016 Ferrari to race new turbo in Canada – report Jun.6 (GMM) Ferrari will bring an updated turbo design to Canada this week, according to Germany's Auto Motor und Sport. Following early reliability problems with the all-new turbo […]
07/04/2018 Pirelli tweaks tyres after Mercedes request Apr.7 (GMM) Pirelli looks set to modify the design of its 2018 tyres, following a proposal by world champions Mercedes. Auto Motor und Sport reports that Mercedes' request followed […]
02/03/2018 Wolff predicts three-way fight in 2018 Mar.2 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton had a few eyebrows raising as the first winter test concluded in Barcelona on Thursday. The Mercedes driver and reigning world champion's top time had some […]