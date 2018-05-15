Wolff slams Marko over tyre conspiracy

13/05/2018 Wolff denies Pirelli helped Mercedes May 13 (GMM) Toto Wolff has scoffed at suggestions Pirelli favoured the German team with a tweak to the 2018 tyre design. In Barcelona, despite Ferrari having the fastest car in recent […]
14/05/2018 Vettel concerned after Barcelona tyre struggle May 14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is concerned but not panicked after falling even further behind in the world championship battle in Spain. The gap to Lewis Hamilton is now 17 points after […]
05/06/2017 Tyre situation ‘an Italian mystery’ – Wolff Jun.5 (GMM) Pirelli has hit back at conspiracy theories about Ferrari's sudden return to the top in F1 this year. After three consecutive years of Mercedes dominance, it is now the red […]
18/10/2016 F1 set for five second boost in 2017 – Wehrlein Oct.18 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein thinks predictions of a five second per lap boost for F1 next year could be right. The German is among only a handful of drivers who have been taking part in […]
04/05/2017 Lauda admits Ferrari ‘clearly ahead’ May 4 (GMM) Mercedes needs to make "two steps forward" to catch up with Ferrari next time out in Barcelona. That is the claim of F1 legend Niki Lauda, who doubles as Mercedes' team […]
29/07/2016 Vettel to debut wide Pirellis on Monday Jul.29 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel will be the first F1 driver to sample Pirelli's bigger and wider tyres for the 2017 season. After his home German grand prix on Sunday, the 29-year-old will […]
12/10/2016 FIA says teams must settle Bahrain test dispute Oct.12 (GMM) The FIA has ruled out stepping in to sort out a dispute over the location for winter testing ahead of the new regulations for 2017. While many teams want to simply run in […]
31/03/2015 Catching Mercedes ‘not possible’ – Marko Mar.31 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko remains doubtful Red Bull can catch up in 2015. After Australia, the Red Bull official was warning the energy drink company could quit the sport unless […]
11/06/2017 Pirelli ‘listened to Vettel’ about 2017 tyres Jun.11 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied Sebastian Vettel gave Ferrari a big head-start in his bid for the 2017 title. With Ferrari revelling on Pirelli's new tyres and Mercedes often […]
06/06/2017 Vettel benefiting from ‘meticulous’ approach Jun.6 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted Sebastian Vettel's work ethic may have helped Ferrari to speed ahead in 2017. In recent days, conspiracy theories have circulated hinting at collusion […]