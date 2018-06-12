2019 could be Vettel’s year – Gene

Jun.12 (GMM) 2019 could be Sebastian Vettel’s year to win a fifth world championship.
That is the view of long time Ferrari test driver Marc Gene, who was speaking after Vettel won in Montreal and took the championship lead by a point.
“The team is young, together and united and working well,” the Spaniard told El Mundo Deportivo.
“The difficult years are when you learn. This could be Vettel’s year now, but it will not be easy.”
Gene said the Vettel-Ferrari combination is particularly strong this year.
“He knows he has the car and that he can do it. I see him much more calm, serene, knowing when to attack. Like Baku, he showed that now when you can win you must, and when you can’t you don’t have to obsess about it.
“Now I see him much more aware of what he is doing,” he added.
17/03/2017 Ferrari had best test season ever – Marc Gene Mar.17 (GMM) Ferrari test driver Marc Gene says the Maranello team is heading into the 2017 season in a particularly bullish mood. Most observers believe the Italian marque is close to […]
27/05/2017 2017 Ferrari ‘has no weak points’ – Gene May 27 (GMM) Ferrari's 2017 car has "no weak points". That is the claim of the Italian team's long-time test driver Marc Gene, as Ferrari enter the Monaco grand prix weekend as […]
10/06/2016 Vettel has ‘nothing against’ Ricciardo as teammate Jun.10 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel on Thursday said he would not mind being reunited in a team with Daniel Ricciardo. Australian Ricciardo, furious with Red Bull after bungled strategies in […]
29/04/2015 Alonso move not necessarily a mistake – Gene Apr.29 (GMM) Ferrari test driver Marc Gene does not agree that Fernando Alonso's decision to leave the Italian team has been proved definitely wrong. As the famous Spaniard slumped deep […]
05/07/2016 Raikkonen looks set for new contract Jul.5 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen looks set to keep his place at Ferrari in 2017, according to the latest specialist reports from Italy. Although other drivers have been linked with the Finn's […]
11/08/2016 Ferrari will be stronger in 2017 – Alonso Aug.11 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he has no hard feelings as he looks back on his decision to quit Ferrari. Although the Spaniard has struggled with McLaren-Honda since leaving Maranello […]
10/02/2015 Ferrari tester says Mercedes is 2015 ‘favourite’ Feb.10 (GMM) Ferrari tester Marc Gene has acknowledged that Mercedes remains the favourite for the 2015 season. After Jerez, where the formerly struggling Maranello team surprised the F1 […]
09/06/2017 Vettel not thinking about title win Jun.9 (GMM) F1's title contenders do not want to talk about their championship battle, ahead of the seventh out of 20 races on the 2017 calendar. After six races, Ferrari's Sebastian […]