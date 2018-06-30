Alonso admits 2018 could be last F1 season

Jun.30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has admitted that this season could be his last in formula one.
The Spaniard, once a two-time champion, is still acknowledged as one of the best on the grid but seemingly no longer able to attract the attention of the top three teams.
In recent years, he has spread his wings to the Indy 500 and Le Mans and rumours suggest he could race full-time in the US-based Indycar series in 2019.
“I don’t know if I will continue in formula one,” Alonso admitted on Cadena Cope radio.
“It’s a decision I’ll have to make, but nothing is decided or planned. I do not want to end up with a bad taste in my mouth, in the sense of entering a time when I cannot give 100 per cent.
“I do not know if it will be this year or in several years but the most important thing is to enjoy now, and feel useful, contributing something extra to the car or the team,” the 36-year-old explained.
“If I lose that, it will be difficult to continue. There are attractive challenges in the future: the triple crown, the Indy 500.
“When the summer is over and I contemplate all the possible options, I will make the best decision for the good of my team and the fans,” Alonso said.
