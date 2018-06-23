Alonso plays down ‘Freddo-gate’ impact

21/06/2018 Alonso, Brown defend current McLaren era Jun.21 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has described 2018 as a "transition year" for McLaren.
In recent days, rumours of a staff revolt at the British team have abounded, with former boss Martin […]
18/10/2017 McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday Oct.18 (GMM) McLaren could be mere hours away from announcing that Fernando Alonso is staying with the British team in 2018.
Asked if a deal is "close" after weeks and months of […]
20/04/2017 Vandoorne can relax amid McLaren crisis – Boullier Apr.20 (GMM) Eric Boullier insists F1 rookie Stoffel Vandoorne is "not under pressure" amid McLaren-Honda's current performance crisis.
One analysis of the situation might be that with […]
18/06/2018 Whitmarsh offers to step up amid McLaren crisis Jun.18 (GMM) Former team boss Martin Whitmarsh has offered to step in amid a reported staff revolt at McLaren.
The Daily Mail reports that some McLaren staff, upset about the great […]
08/04/2017 No Alonso contract talks until summer – Brown Apr.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has agreed to hold off potential talks with other teams until the summer.
That is the claim of McLaren chief Zak Brown, following a dinner meeting in Shanghai […]
13/02/2017 Alonso not backing Brown’s ‘no wins’ claim Feb.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso is not willing to join new McLaren boss Zak Brown in playing down the chance of race wins in 2017.
As McLaren races into the post-Ron Dennis era, new team […]
30/07/2017 Alonso eyes McLaren engine ‘gift’ for 2018 Jul.30 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has hinted he will stay with McLaren next year, depending on the outcome of the team's engine supplier crisis.
The team held a surprise birthday party for […]
05/02/2018 Boullier backs Alonso’s Le Mans move Feb.5 (GMM) Eric Boullier says he supports Fernando Alonso's move into the world of Le Mans racing.
Some believe that the McLaren driver getting permission to split his time between F1 […]
26/11/2017 Alonso, McLaren disagree over full WEC campaign Nov.26 (GMM) McLaren and Fernando Alonso continue to disagree about whether the Spanish driver should complete the full world endurance championship in 2018.
McLaren executive Zak Brown […]
17/09/2017 Alonso-McLaren announcement due within days Sep.17 (GMM) An announcement to confirm that Fernando Alonso is staying at McLaren next year is due within days.
The Spaniard is believed to have pushed for the British team to dump […]