Alonso undecided about F1 future – Brown

Jan.26 (GMM) Zak Brown has admitted that Fernando Alonso might not race an orange car in formula one next year.

Spaniard Alonso won Le Mans recently, and he now wants victory at the Indy 500 to complete the elusive ‘triple crown’.

At the same time, he is obviously disenchanted with his lack of a competitive car and the overall situation in formula one.

“Fernando still has to make a decision,” Brown, the McLaren executive, said at Paul Ricard.

“We have a very good relationship with him, he has been with us for quite a long time now and ultimately it depends on what and where we will compete and how our F1 car develops,” he said.

“I’m optimistic that Fernando will stay in the family and in the formula one car,” he added.

“As long as he feels we can take a step forward, I think F1 is something he would like to continue doing.”

McLaren, though, had a dire weekend in France and was among the slowest cars in the field.

“It was our worst performances of the season and I hope an isolated case,” said team boss Eric Boullier.

“We have a lot of work to do in the next two weeks.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

