Brown admits Alonso considering F1 future

30/05/2018 Alonso’s manager to attend Indycar race May 30 (GMM) A full-time move to Indycar is looking like a real possibility for Fernando Alonso. After doing the 2017 Indy 500 with Alonso, it is already rumoured that McLaren is now […]
08/04/2017 No Alonso contract talks until summer – Brown Apr.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has agreed to hold off potential talks with other teams until the summer. That is the claim of McLaren chief Zak Brown, following a dinner meeting in Shanghai […]
11/06/2017 No McLaren Indycar team for now – Brown Jun.11 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours McLaren could launch a full-time Indycar team. Fernando Alonso was recently competitive as he skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, with a […]
26/05/2018 Alonso to Indycar rumour emerges May 26 (GMM) The next rumour regarding Fernando Alonso's future has emerged in the Monaco paddock. Earlier, with McLaren's Zak Brown saying he wants to keep the Spaniard, it emerged that […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar. The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
17/10/2017 McLaren Indycar team ‘years’ away – Brown Oct.17 (GMM) "Years" will pass before McLaren fields a team in the full Indycar season. That is the view of the British team's executive Zak Brown. This year, McLaren paired with […]
09/02/2018 Alonso could do Indy 500 again in 2019 Feb.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso could return to the Indy 500 in 2019. But Zak Brown, his boss at McLaren, played down the chances the British team might follow Alonso to America with a fully […]
10/08/2017 McLaren set for Indycar return in future Aug.10 (GMM) McLaren may not be heading back to Indycar this year, but the future is another matter entirely. That is the claim of Mark Miles, the boss of the premier American open […]