Candidates line up to replace Hartley

24/05/2018 Hartley ‘surprised’ by Toro Rosso axe rumours May 24 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says rumours of his impending F1 demise "surprised" him. After Barcelona, rumours started doing the rounds that Toro Rosso owner Red Bull was considering […]
21/11/2017 Hartley not worried about Honda switch Nov.21 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says he is looking forward to switching from Renault to Honda power for 2018. Since joining Toro Rosso late this year, the Le Mans winner has been struggling […]
20/10/2017 Hartley not ruling out longer F1 adventure Oct.20 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says his future is unclear beyond Sunday's US grand prix. The New Zealander, who last tested an F1 car for Mercedes in 2012, has been drafted into Toro […]
19/10/2017 Hartley prepares for ‘big step’ in Austin Oct.19 (GMM) Brendon Hartley has admitted getting up to speed straight away in Austin will be difficult. Toro Rosso owner Red Bull has signed the New Zealander and Le Mans winner to […]
21/10/2017 Hartley in running for 2018 seat – Marko Oct.21 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted for the first time that Brendon Hartley is in the running for a 2018 seat at Toro Rosso. Officially, the New Zealander, Le Mans winner and works […]
01/03/2018 Honda ‘perfect’ at Toro Rosso so far – Hartley Mar.1 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says there is no sign of the sort of three-year horror that McLaren endured with Honda so far in 2018. With McLaren and Honda divorcing, the Japanese supplier […]
27/02/2018 McLaren dumping Honda was ‘mistake’ – Hartley Feb.27 (GMM) Brendon Hartley thinks McLaren dumping Honda at the end of last year was "a mistake". "I think they've made a mistake," the New Zealander told Marca sports newspaper on […]
28/10/2017 Gasly, Hartley not guaranteed 2018 seats Oct.28 (GMM) Toro Rosso looks set to head into the 2018 season with the driver lineup seen at this weekend's Mexican grand prix. For the first time in Mexico, Pierre Gasly is lining up […]
20/11/2017 Hartley had 2018 contract for ‘weeks’ Nov.20 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says he has known for "several weeks" that he will be driving for Toro Rosso next year. Earlier, Red Bull, Toro Rosso and the New Zealander insisted they did […]
06/01/2018 Hartley to focus only on F1 in 2018 Jan.6 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says he will concentrate exclusively on formula one this year. As he rebuilt his career following his departure from the Red Bull programme some years ago, […]