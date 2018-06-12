F1 camera glasses ‘painful’ – Grosjean

03/02/2017 2017 rules good for F1 and for me – Magnussen Feb.3 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen thinks the 2017 rules will be good for formula one -- and for him. The Danish driver, who has switched from Renault to the small Ferrari-linked American team […]
03/03/2015 Test cameras to fix regulations ‘flaw’ – report Mar.3 (GMM) F1 looks set to fix what one publication insists is an obvious "flaw" in the current regulations. Article 27.2 of the rules dictates that cars must be fitted with a crash […]
27/02/2015 ‘Clever’ Mercedes dodges camera mount ruling Feb.27 (GMM) Mercedes has found a clever way around the issue of reportedly 'illegal' camera mountings at the front of its title-defending 2015 car. Earlier, we reported that teams […]
23/02/2015 Top teams told camera mountings illegal – report Feb.23 (GMM) Top teams and likely title challengers Mercedes and Ferrari will have to modify their cars ahead of the season opener in Melbourne. That was the claim on Monday of Germany's […]
07/06/2017 Stroll struggles no surprise – Grosjean Jun.7 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says he is not surprised Lance Stroll is struggling in 2017. 18-year-old rookie Stroll is taking a torrent of flak so far this year, as he makes mistakes and […]
10/02/2016 Grosjean enjoys simulator run in 2016 Haas car Feb.10 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says he enjoyed his first run at the wheel of Haas' 2016 car -- in the virtual world. The Frenchman told the sports daily L'Equipe that, two weeks before the […]
25/05/2015 Crash criticism for ‘Mad Max’ Verstappen May 25 (GMM) The F1 press corps was quick to name the teenaged Dutchman 'Mad Max' Verstappen after his huge crash on Sunday. Initially, the Toro Rosso driver blamed Romain Grosjean for […]
08/03/2018 Alonso not worried about new start procedure Mar.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is not worried about a new race start procedure for 2018. At the Barcelona test, drivers simulated a new procedure where a race is re-started from the […]
20/04/2018 Budget cap good for F1 – Grosjean Apr.20 (GMM) Romain Grosjean thinks the proposed budget cap will be good for formula one. The Haas driver thinks that if the massive spending of the top teams is curbed, the entire grid […]
15/06/2016 Grosjean urges Haas to fix wing flaw Jun.15 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has urged Haas to get to the bottom of a recurring technical fault in 2016. More than once this year, the new American outfit has been halted by mysterious […]