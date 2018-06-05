F1 ‘wants to go to Vietnam’ – Carey

Jun.5 (GMM) Vietnam looks set to join Miami as a new grand prix on the calendar in the near future.

Liberty Media’s Chase Carey has said he wants Europe to remain the bedrock of F1 whilst expanding further into America and Asia.

“Vietnam is a very exciting country,” Carey is quoted by L’Equipe as saying at an event in Manila.

“It’s a country that speaks to our imagination and we want to go there.”

It is believed that while Miami will join the calendar next year, Vietnam will follow in 2020.

Carey also said Liberty Media wants to look at the existing races on the calendar and improve them.

“First of all we want to make sure they are suitable tracks for great racing,” he said.

“Realistically, there are circuits where we probably need to intervene.”



