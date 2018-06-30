FIA approves new Mercedes mirror design

28/11/2017 Chase Carey wants Ferrari to stay in F1 Nov.28 (GMM) Chase Carey and Jean Todt, arguably the most powerful men in formula one, have played down Ferrari's quit threat.
Amid Liberty Media's plans for new engine and budget cap […]
06/09/2015 Hamilton win in doubt over illegal tyre pressure Sep.6 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's Monza win has fallen under a dark cloud. In the closing laps of the Italian grand prix, the Briton was told by his Mercedes engineers to speed up -- but they […]
28/04/2018 Halo can feature mirrors in future Apr.28 (GMM) F1 fans should notice changes to the controversial Halo designs within a few races.
The FIA has told teams that they can mount their rearview mirrors on the cockpit […]
17/12/2015 Mercedes was ‘full blast’ for most of 2015 – Wolff Dec.17 (GMM) Toto Wolff has denied that Mercedes spent much of the 2015 season 'sandbagging' to hide its true performance advantage. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo said recently that amid […]
10/05/2016 Replacing Ecclestone not easy – Lauda May 10 (GMM) Niki Lauda has played down mounting speculation he is in pole position to succeed Bernie Ecclestone.
It is claimed that Ferrari's Sergio Marchionne, backed by Mercedes chief […]
03/03/2016 Wolff plays down Alonso driver swap claims Mar.3 (GMM) Toto Wolff has played down reports Fernando Alonso almost replaced reigning champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes last year. Alonso had made the claims on Spanish radio, […]
09/03/2015 Hamilton linked with Ferrari switch Mar.9 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton claims his fans in Italy urge him to join Ferrari. The reigning world champion and Mercedes claim they are now close to a deal to extend the 30-year-old's […]
23/05/2016 Lauda plays down Rosberg-Ferrari rumours May 23 (GMM) Niki Lauda has played down rumours Nico Rosberg might be contemplating a switch to Ferrari for 2017.
After the Spanish grand prix, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera […]
28/08/2015 Mercedes working on race start solution Aug.28 (GMM) Mercedes is working on changes to its clutch system, following a series of bad race starts. At the last four races, and despite their otherwise dominant form, Lewis Hamilton […]
22/02/2016 2016 field an ‘evolution’ of last year Feb.22 (GMM) Up and down the Barcelona paddock, the buzzword is "evolution". With the exception of Sauber, all the 2016 cars have now been revealed, including - on Monday - the Manor, […]