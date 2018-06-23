Haas boss Steiner says Grosjean back on form

Jun.23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has boosted his chances of staying at Haas for 2019.

Earlier, the less handsomely paid Kevin Magnussen looked easily the best Haas driver of 2019, as Frenchman Grosjean struggled for pace and got involved in crashes.

Both are out of contract this year and team boss Gunther Steiner says there will be no decision about 2019 “before the summer break”.

He is, though, happy that Grosjean appears to have returned to form.

“For me, the focus was always on bringing Romain back to the performance he is capable of,” Steiner said.

“He did well in Canada although there were no points, but I feel that he regained his former self confidence. The recent improvements to the car were good for him,” he added.

Steiner is therefore not ruling out a new contract for 32-year-old Grosjean, but says the matter is on hold until the end of August.

“We have a competitive car, but for various reasons we have not been able to implement it. There are no excuses for that,” he said.

“We have to manage every grand prix weekend so that both cars can be in the points. At the moment everything goes wrong too often.”

Related News

  • 19/04/2018 Haas ‘happy’ with current drivers – Steiner Apr.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has given a strong indication that Kevin Magnussen will stay in 2019. Many pundits believe the Dane has the upper hand over Romain Grosjean this […]
  • 05/06/2017 Magnussen sitting out sessions due to contract Jun.5 (GMM) Contractual details explain why Kevin Magnussen will sit out so many Friday practice sessions in the second half of 2017. With Ferrari reserve Antonio Giovinazzi set for […]
  • 12/05/2018 Boss defends F1 ‘bad boy’ Magnussen May 12 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's boss has once again defended the F1 'bad boy'. The Haas driver has been involved in a spate of recent run-ins with fellow drivers, including what the FIA […]
  • 24/07/2017 Williams not ready for 2018 driver topic Jul.24 (GMM) Williams is not ready to show its hand regarding its driver lineup for 2018. While it is reported that Haas is definitely keeping Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen next […]
  • 20/09/2017 Haas defends Singapore ‘team orders’ Sep.20 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner has defended a case of 'team orders' imposed in Singapore last weekend. When he emerged from his car under the city-state's floodlights, Kevin […]
  • 09/11/2016 Magnussen signs ‘multi-year’ Haas deal – source Nov.9 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen will switch from Renault to the American team Haas for 2017, a source told us on Wednesday morning. The Dane had been hoping for a longer stay with the works […]
  • 23/05/2018 Struggling Grosjean ‘happy to stay’ at Haas May 23 (GMM) Romain Grosjean says he is "happy to stay" at Haas beyond the end of his contract this year. But negotiations may be looming at the worst possible time for the Frenchman, as […]
  • 30/03/2017 Haas has ‘best drivers possible’ – Steiner Mar.30 (GMM) Team boss Gunther Steiner has defended Haas' 2017 driver lineup. Ahead of the season, the new American outfit replaced ousted 2016 driver Esteban Gutierrez with Renault […]
  • 19/07/2017 Haas has ‘control’ of driver decision – Steiner Jul.19 (GMM) Haas boss Gunther Steiner said he remains in control of the American team's driver decision for 2018. Currently, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive for the […]
  • 07/08/2017 2018 contract ‘not news to me’ – Magnussen Aug.7 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018. The American team said before Hungary that the […]