Halo, Pirelli adding to overtake problem – Perez

Jun.13 (GMM) Sergio Perez thinks the heavy Halo cockpit protection layout and Pirelli tyres could be adding to F1’s overtaking problem.
It is undeniable that last Sunday’s Canadian grand prix on the normally exciting Montreal layout was dull.
“We cannot disagree that qualifying in Monaco and Canada were more exciting than the races themselves,” F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn said.
“You expect that at Monaco, but in Montreal the winner is normally not decided until the very end.”
Sebastian Vettel said after winning in Canada that F1 has always been like that and always will be.
” I don’t like how people today are so short sighted. We had seven races this year and I think some were phenomenal, some were boring.
“But next week the World Cup is starting and I promise you that a lot of the games will not be exciting, but still people will watch it,” the Ferrari driver said.
And Brawn says that the exciting thing about F1 in 2018 is that the championship fight is close.
“I agree with Vettel,” he said. “Not every race can be exciting, even if that’s what we’re looking for. People will watch for the championship anyway.
“Like Vettel, I’m also a football fan.”
Brawn said one solution Liberty Media is nonetheless working on is a budget cap, to bring the slowest teams closer to the powerfully funded front runners.
But Force India’s Sergio Perez thinks another couple of ideas would help.
“I don’t understand why it was so impossible to overtake,” he told Speed Week after Montreal. “The cars are heavier this year because of Halo, and that doesn’t help. But the pace difference you need for an overtake is enormous.
“I think that as long as Pirelli does nothing dramatic, we’ll probably always have boring races.”
08/06/2015 ‘No excuses’ after Raikkonen spin – Arrivabene Jun.8 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene struggled to hide his anger after the Canadian grand prix. With Sebastian Vettel struggling through the field following reliability problems and a […]
05/06/2018 Canada GP not worried about Miami Jun.5 (GMM) Canadian GP promoter Francois Dumontier says he is not concerned that Miami looks set to join the F1 calendar next year. F1 chief executive Chase Carey said: "We have never […]
21/05/2018 Engine makers plan Canada upgrades May 21 (GMM) F1 engine manufacturers are planning significant upgrades for the Canadian grand prix. After Monaco this weekend, the sport will be heading to Montreal for round seven -- […]
13/06/2016 Arrivabene says gap to Mercedes ‘shrinking’ Jun.13 (GMM) Ferrari can look on the bright side despite missing victory in Sunday's Canadian grand prix. That is the unified message of Sebastian Vettel as well as the Maranello team's […]
01/05/2017 Ricciardo plays down ‘B’ car hopes May 1 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has played down hopes that Red Bull's early season struggles might soon be over. The former champions have admitted that the current performance deficit is […]
31/05/2018 No penalty for Ricciardo in Canada May 31 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo will not be penalised at next weekend's Canadian grand prix. The Australian won in Monaco, despite nursing his Red Bull to the line using just six of the […]
03/06/2016 Webber says angry Ricciardo will bounce back Jun.3 (GMM) Plain-talking former F1 driver Mark Webber has named Ferrari as the most disappointing team of 2016. The Maranello team entered the season upbeat about its chances of […]