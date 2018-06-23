Hamilton hints Mercedes deal now done

Jun.23 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given the strongest indication yet that his new contract with Mercedes may finally be ready.

The new deal beyond this season has long been delayed, amid speculation the Briton is negotiating a particularly high fee.

“I should think it’s such a grotesque amount of money it’s making Toto and Niki’s eyes water at the moment,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

“He’s a four-time world champion and I doubt he’s cheap.”

But finally there might be progress, with Hamilton hinting that a deal is now close.

“We’re not talking about many things anymore,” he told Sky Italia at Paul Ricard.

“It’s going to be done and I think soon. The signature is much closer than it ever was. There are no more negotiations in progress,” Hamilton, 33, added.

Related News

  • 29/03/2015 No Hamilton contract news for ‘few more days’ Mar.29 (GMM) The Malaysian grand prix weekend started and ended without Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes contract being announced. The reigning world champion entered the Sepang weekend […]
  • 07/03/2018 Hamilton helped broker Mercedes sponsor deal Mar.7 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton helped bring a new sponsor to Mercedes. Bild newspaper reports that the quadruple world champion, a fashion aficionado, was involved in connecting New York […]
  • 31/03/2015 Hamilton flags 2016 deal announcement ‘this week’ Mar.31 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes deal is still inching towards the signatures, the reigning world champion says. After months of rumours, delays and public negotiations, the […]
  • 04/07/2016 Clash will not hurt Rosberg contract talks – Wolff Jul.4 (GMM) Although furious after Sunday's Austrian grand prix, Toto Wolff said events at the Red Bull Ring will not affect the contract negotiations over a new deal for Nico […]
  • 03/02/2015 Hamilton could retire after new Mercedes contract – report Feb.3 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton is on the cusp of agreeing a new deal that could see him live out the remainder of his F1 career at Mercedes. The reigning world champion has at Jerez been […]
  • 31/08/2017 Lauda hints Mercedes to keep Hamilton Aug.31 (GMM) Niki Lauda has suggested Mercedes will keep Lewis Hamilton beyond 2018. In the past days, as Ferrari announced it is keeping Sebastian Vettel, there have been rumblings […]
  • 15/03/2018 Hamilton expects new deal ‘soon’ Mar.15 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton remains confident he will be staying with Mercedes beyond 2018. Both sides are openly discussing the details of a new deal for 2019 and beyond. Hamilton is […]
  • 10/11/2016 ‘No extra pressure’ as title beckons – Rosberg Nov.10 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has arrived in Brazil insisting he doesn't feel any more pressure than usual. That is despite the fact that a win on Sunday will see him crowned world […]
  • 11/05/2015 Ricciardo not committing to Red Bull yet May 11 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo is not yet committing to the increasingly crisis-struck Red Bull beyond 2015. In Barcelona, rumours that the troubled former champion team's Australian lead […]
  • 03/03/2017 Pirelli to keep improving wet tyres Mar.3 (GMM) Pirelli has vowed to keep working on the effectiveness of its wet-weather tyres. On Thursday, the sight of trucks dumping thousands of litres of water on the Barcelona […]