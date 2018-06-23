Hamilton hints Mercedes deal now done

Jun.23 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton has given the strongest indication yet that his new contract with Mercedes may finally be ready.

The new deal beyond this season has long been delayed, amid speculation the Briton is negotiating a particularly high fee.

“I should think it’s such a grotesque amount of money it’s making Toto and Niki’s eyes water at the moment,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

“He’s a four-time world champion and I doubt he’s cheap.”

But finally there might be progress, with Hamilton hinting that a deal is now close.

“We’re not talking about many things anymore,” he told Sky Italia at Paul Ricard.

“It’s going to be done and I think soon. The signature is much closer than it ever was. There are no more negotiations in progress,” Hamilton, 33, added.



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

