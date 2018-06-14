Hankook could replace Pirelli for 2020

19/08/2015 Less overtaking in 2015 – report Aug.19 (GMM) There has been less overtaking in formula one this year compared to 2014, the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport has found. The report said that last year, based on the […]
08/04/2017 F1 boss says 21 races in 2018 Apr.8 (GMM) There will be 21 races on the F1 calendar next year.
That is the news from the sport's new commercial chief Sean Bratches, following earlier news that Malaysia will actually […]
27/09/2016 Pirelli begins to bring down high pressures Sep.27 (GMM) Pirelli is beginning to ramp down its controversially high compulsory minimum tyre pressures, according to Germany's Auto Motor und Sport.
Teams and drivers have complained […]
13/05/2017 Pirelli defends tyre pressure increase May 13 (GMM) Pirelli has defended its decision to ramp up the mandatory minimum tyre pressures in Barcelona.
Following criticism in 2016, F1's tyre supplier agreed to drop tyre pressures […]
22/09/2016 Lauda to push for 2017 Bahrain test Sep.22 (GMM) Niki Lauda says he will push the teams to allow Pirelli to do some pre-season testing in a warm location like Bahrain.
As the Italian marque prepares for the vastly […]
22/07/2015 F1 scraps in-season testing for 2016 Jul.22 (GMM) F1 has scrapped in-season testing for 2016, Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. And in June, the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport revealed that Jerez had been […]
11/01/2016 F1 waters down plans for faster cars – report Jan.11 (GMM) F1's plan to radically speed up the cars for 2017 has been watered down. That is the claim on Monday of the authoritative German magazine Auto Motor und Sport. It said that […]
27/09/2017 Halo device to cost up to EUR 24,000 – report Sep.27 (GMM) F1 teams are surprised about the high cost of the controversial 'Halo' safety devices that are mandatory for 2018.
Although unpopular among many drivers, fans and insiders, […]