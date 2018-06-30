Hulkenberg doubts Renault can catch top teams

Jun.30 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg doubts Renault can catch up with the top three teams in 2018.

The German driver admitted that Renault is now clearly ‘best of the rest’ behind Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, but thinks that will stay the same this year.

“I am quite satisfied with the updates this year,” Hulkenberg said. He is referring to a new ‘qualifying mode’ in the engine and updated MGU-K unit.

“But realistically we can’t expect too much. As we have seen, the top six cars are just too strong. They drive in their own world.

“I wouldn’t have too many hopes to catch them in that regard this year,” he added.

Valtteri Bottas, a Mercedes driver, agrees that in terms of engine power, Renault is still behind.

“At the moment the difference between Ferrari and Mercedes is almost nonexistent,” the Finn told Italy’s Corriere della Sera.

“The Renault engine is slightly behind. But we are all much closer than we were a year ago.”

Related News

  • 18/05/2016 Arrivabene plays down driver change rumours May 18 (GMM) Maurizio Arrivabene said it is premature for Ferrari to be embroiled in the 2017 driver 'silly season'. Italy's Corriere della Sera this week has suggested talks between the […]
  • 26/03/2018 Gap to top teams bigger in 2018 – Hulkenberg Mar.26 (GMM) Nico Hulkenberg says the challengers to F1's top three teams have "a lot of work to do" to catch up. Like other hopeful midfield teams including McLaren, Renault entered […]
  • 21/03/2018 Massa thinks Mercedes could win again Mar.21 (GMM) Felipe Massa suspects Mercedes will dominate in 2018. After Barcelona testing, while many believe Mercedes has its nose in front, the conventional wisdom is that Red Bull […]
  • 14/07/2017 Rosberg rules out Ferrari comeback Jul.14 (GMM) Nico Rosberg has ruled out returning to F1 next year with Ferrari. With the Maranello team openly considering replacing Kimi Raikkonen for 2018, reigning world champion […]
  • 30/06/2017 Lauda says McLaren-Mercedes deal not done Jun.30 (GMM) Niki Lauda says no deal is in place between McLaren and Mercedes for 2018. Amid intense speculation about McLaren's impending divorce from works partner Honda, new rumours […]
  • 07/02/2017 McLaren confirms Jost Capito exit Feb.7 (GMM) McLaren has now confirmed the departure of Jost Capito. Just four months after he started work, it emerged before Christmas that the 58-year-old German - who had left VW to […]
  • 23/06/2017 Ricciardo denies latest Ferrari rumours Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has once again played down rumours connecting him with a move to Ferrari for 2018. Amid the persistent rumours, Red Bull chief Dr Helmut Marko has said […]
  • 03/05/2017 Red Bull confirms Renault progress stalled May 3 (GMM) Red Bull has confirmed reports that a scheduled engine upgrade has been delayed by supplier Renault. With the struggling former champions preparing a 'B' car for Barcelona, […]
  • 22/02/2018 Renault wants to halve gap to top teams Feb.22 (GMM) Renault has confirmed reports it has made progress with its F1 engine ahead of the 2018 season. Late last year, the French marque encountered reliability problems and a […]
  • 09/04/2017 Red Bull gap not easy to close – Verstappen Apr.9 (GMM) Red Bull's drivers admit it will take time for the team to get close to the top two teams in 2017. If the pecking order was unclear after Melbourne, the 1.5 second gap from […]