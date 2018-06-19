Indy 500 ‘high priority’ again – Alonso

25/01/2018 Montoya backs Alonso’s ‘triple crown’ bid Jan.25 (GMM) Juan Pablo Montoya has applauded Fernando Alonso's efforts to secure motor racing's elusive 'triple crown'. Last year, Alonso tried to add an Indy 500 win to his Monaco […]
13/12/2017 Hamilton not targeting Alonso’s ‘triple crown’ Dec.13 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton says he does not want to emulate Fernando Alonso in targeting motor racing's unique 'triple crown'. As Alonso tackled the Indy 500 last year, the Spaniard […]
29/05/2017 Alonso ‘not ready’ to commit to 2018 Indy 500 May 29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has suggested he will return to America to bid once again for Indy 500 victory. Having sat out Monaco last weekend, the Spaniard tasted the lead of the […]
27/04/2017 Haug questions Alonso’s Indy move Apr.27 (GMM) A former F1 chief has questioned McLaren's decision to tackle the Indy 500 with Fernando Alonso next month. For many years, Haug was the head of Mercedes' F1 programme, […]
26/01/2018 Alonso says Le Mans chances ’50-50′ for 2018 Jan.26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says it is "50-50" whether he will race this year at Le Mans. Currently, the Spaniard - having contested the Indy 500 last year - is preparing for his […]
31/01/2018 Brown predicts ‘solid season’ for McLaren Jan.31 (GMM) Zak Brown insists formula one will remain Fernando Alonso's "number 1 priority" in 2018. That is despite the fact that it has been announced officially that the Spanish […]
08/11/2017 Toyota not denying Alonso seat fitting Nov.8 (GMM) Fernando Alonso looks to be shaping up for a Le Mans foray in 2018. This year, the Spaniard tackled the Indy 500, which along with Le Mans and the Monaco grand prix is part […]
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar. The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
24/04/2017 McLaren crisis ‘worse’ for Alonso – Boullier Apr.24 (GMM) McLaren-Honda's performance crisis is "worse" for Fernando Alonso than it is for his rookie 2017 teammate Stoffel Vandoorne. That is the claim of the struggling, once-great […]
09/08/2017 McLaren denies Alonso to skip Singapore Aug.9 (GMM) McLaren executive Zak Brown has slammed suggestions Fernando Alonso may miss another grand prix this year. In May, the Spaniard sat out Monaco in order to contest the fabled […]