Liberty Media gives loan to Force India – report

Jun.14 (GMM) Force India, the leading independent F1 team, is struggling for survival.

That is the claim of Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, following the departure from the Silverstone based team’s board of boss and founder Vijay Mallya.

“It doesn’t really have any impact on the team. The day to day operations continue on under the management, as they’ve always done over the years,” said deputy boss Bob Fernley.

“Vijay’s decision is purely a personal one, but from a Force India point of view it really is business as usual.”

However, that may not be precisely true. Auto Motor und Sport claims that Formula One Management, controlled by Liberty Media, is “currently helping out with a loan”.

The report added that Mallya stepped down “in return”.

Auto Motor und Sport said “five buyers” are shaping up to buy the embattled team, and they may include British energy drink Rich Energy, Mercedes and Force India title sponsor BWT.



