Magnussen not focusing on court case

Jun.22 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is not focusing on a court case involving his former manager.

The Danish press is full of reports about a case brought by Dorte Riis Madsen, who is claiming millions after being ousted by the Haas driver.

That case is now in trial, and will continue in Copenhagen on Monday.

When asked about it in Paul Ricard, Magnussen told BT newspaper: “I know very little about it. I concentrate on my job — driving a race.”

Asked if the legal matter is affecting his work, he added: “As I said, I’m fully focused on driving a race and doing my job.”

BT said Magnussen will be in Copenhagen next week, between the French and Austrian grands prix.



