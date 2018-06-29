Magnussen plays down Ferrari rumour

Jun.29 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen has played down a wild rumour linking him with Ferrari.

Although it seems more likely that Ferrari would replace Kimi Raikkonen with Charles Leclerc, the paddock grapevine said impressive Haas driver Magnussen could also be a contender.

Dane Magnussen said he and Haas, the Ferrari ‘B team’, are actually “close” to extending their collaboration for 2019.

“I like being at Haas,” he told BT newspaper in Austria.

“Unless I have an offer from a top team, I don’t see a better place to be. And I don’t have an offer from a top team.

“It’s not something I’m focusing on. Like many others, I dream of racing for a top team, but right now my focus is on Haas,” Magnussen added.

The 25-year-old has had a busy few days before Austria, travelling straight from France to Copenhagen where his former manager is suing him for 20pc of his earnings.

“It hasn’t been a lot of fun. I like to race more than I like to be in court,” he smiled.



