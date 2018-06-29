Magnussen plays down Ferrari rumour

08/02/2018 Magnussen moving from Denmark to Dubai Feb.8 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen is relocating from his native Denmark to Dubai.
BT newspaper said the Haas driver has already sold his existing apartment and will move into his new one in […]
30/05/2015 ‘No plans’ to make ART ‘B’ team – McLaren May 30 (GMM) McLaren has played down claims about a 2016 'B' team. After the FIA kicked off a search for a new F1 team late this week, speculation suggested an early frontrunner could be […]
07/09/2017 Haas not keen on ‘pay driver’ model Sep.7 (GMM) Team owner Gene Haas seems determined to avoid the 'pay driver' trend in F1.
For the American team's first season last year, Haas took on Esteban Gutierrez, who came with the […]
25/01/2018 Haas can be like Force India – Magnussen Jan.25 (GMM) Haas has the potential to be as competitive as top F1 privateer Force India.
That is the view of Kevin Magnussen, the Danish driver who races for the small American […]
25/11/2017 Grosjean happy with Magnussen as teammate Nov.25 (GMM) Romain Grosjean has backed the Haas team's current driver lineup.
There have been rumours the American squad is under pressure from technical partner Ferrari to accommodate […]
30/04/2018 Denmark GP officials meet in Baku Apr.30 (GMM) Denmark is still inching its way towards the F1 calendar.
Organisers of a proposed street race in Copenhagen met with the boss of Azerbaijan's similar city grand prix at the […]
19/05/2017 Magnussen-manager dispute heads to court May 19 (GMM) A broken relationship between Kevin Magnussen and his former manager is heading to court.
After his McLaren seat fell through after a single year, Magnussen reportedly split […]
24/11/2017 Liberty ‘wants Copenhagen race’ – minister Nov.24 (GMM) Plans for a grand prix on the streets of the Danish capital are still alive.
As the world of F1 congregated in Abu Dhabi for the 2017 finale, officials got together in a […]
22/06/2018 Magnussen not focusing on court case Jun.22 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen says he is not focusing on a court case involving his former manager.
The Danish press is full of reports about a case brought by Dorte Riis Madsen, who is […]
10/01/2018 Magnussen not crucial to Denmark F1 bid Jan.10 (GMM) Kevin Magnussen's continuing presence in F1 will help a bid to secure a place on the annual race calendar for Denmark, race officials have admitted.
BT newspaper reports […]