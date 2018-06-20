Mallya denies Force India sale rumours

14/06/2018 Liberty Media gives loan to Force India – report Jun.14 (GMM) Force India, the leading independent F1 team, is struggling for survival. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, following the departure from the Silverstone […]
28/02/2017 F1 still at risk of investigation – source Feb.28 (GMM) The possibility of a European Commission investigation into formula one remains open for now. However, the BBC has reported that competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager […]
27/09/2016 EU politician questions F1’s Liberty sale Sep.27 (GMM) A European politician has questioned whether F1's high profile sale to Liberty Media should be allowed to proceed. Earlier, it was British EU parliamentarian Anneliese Dodds […]
23/11/2017 Ilmor would need sponsor for F1 foray – Illien Nov.23 (GMM) Mario Illien has played down suggestions Ilmor might be set to re-enter F1 in 2021. Liberty Media hopes that by simplifying the engine rules, independent players like Ilmor […]
25/05/2018 Force India buyout deal ‘is done’ – source May 25 (GMM) A takeover of the Force India team is still in the works. Earlier, the Silverstone based team considered a name change for 2018, amid rumours a consortium led by British […]
24/02/2017 Mallya fires parting shot at deposed Ecclestone Feb.24 (GMM) Vijay Mallya has fired a parting shot at the recently deposed F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. The Indian businessman's Force India team finished an admirable fourth overall […]
10/06/2018 Force India buyout agreed ‘in principle’ Jun.10 (GMM) The takeover of Force India by a British energy drink company looks set to be complete within days. William Storey, of Rich Energy, said speculation had forced him to reveal […]
09/09/2016 F1 takeover must clear two hurdles Sep.9 (GMM) F1's sale to US tycoon John Malone's Liberty Media is yet to clear two significant hurdles. The first is the approval of the sport's governing body, the FIA. FIA president […]
19/10/2017 French authorities investigate Liberty takeover Oct.19 (GMM) French anti-corruption authorities are investigating the FIA over Liberty Media's acquisition of formula one. The New York Times reports that the body called Parquet […]