Mallya denies Force India sale rumours

Jun.20 (GMM) A source close to Vijay Mallya has denied the latest wave of speculation about his F1 team Force India.

Recently, the boss of British energy drink Rich Energy said it has agreed a deal “in principle” to buy the Silverstone based team.

At the same time, rumours are swirling that title sponsor BWT, Mercedes, or the Indycar team Andretti are also eyeing up Force India.

Andretti didn’t deny it.

“Andretti Autosport is a diverse motor sports property and we have many discussions about opportunities within and outside of our current portfolio,” a spokesperson told Sports Business Daily.

Also powering the sale rumours are claims Force India asked Liberty Media for a loan, amid news the legally-embattled Mallya stepped down as a team director.

But a source close to the former billionaire said the sale rumours are false.

“Nothing is happening — no sale or anything of Force India,” the Mallya ‘aide’ told India’s Business Standard.

“Formula one is notorious for people wanting to buy teams. I would take it with a pinch of salt.”



