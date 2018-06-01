Mallya steps down as Force India director

15/06/2017 Force India considers name change – report Jun.15 (GMM) Team co-owner and boss Vijay Mallya is considering changing Force India's name. The former billionaire, who is currently locked in a high profile legal battle with Indian […]
11/05/2016 Force India hopes for Mallya return soon May 11 (GMM) The UK government has turned down India's request for Vijay Mallya to be deported. Former billionaire Mallya has been absent from the F1 paddocks this year over his […]
25/05/2018 Force India buyout deal ‘is done’ – source May 25 (GMM) A takeover of the Force India team is still in the works. Earlier, the Silverstone based team considered a name change for 2018, amid rumours a consortium led by British […]
22/02/2018 Energy drink eyes Force India takeover Feb.22 (GMM) Force India is in talks to be taken over. British newspapers The Sun and the Daily Mail report that talks are taking place with a consortium led by British energy drink […]
22/11/2017 Force India will not be ‘Force One’ in 2018 Nov.22 (GMM) Force India chiefs has abandoned plans to rename the team 'Force One' for 2018. Earlier, the Silverstone based team said it wanted to drop the 'India' from its name in order […]
25/04/2016 Now India revokes Mallya’s passport Apr.25 (GMM) Vijay Mallya will not be coming to any grands prix in the foreseeable future. The Indian government has now revoked the Force India boss and co-owner's passport. Mallya's […]
20/07/2017 Perez should only leave for Ferrari – Mallya Jul.20 (GMM) Vijay Mallya says he would be happy if Force India lines up with the same drivers next year. The former Indian billionaire made a rare paddock visit at Silverstone last […]
05/05/2017 Mallya troubles won’t hurt Force India – Fernley May 5 (GMM) Bob Fernley says team boss Vijay Mallya's legal troubles will not affect Force India. As deputy boss, Fernley has been left in charge of the race team while former Indian […]
08/03/2016 Court may stop Mallya’s F1 travels Mar.8 (GMM) Force India boss and co-owner Vijay Mallya may be unable to attend grands prix in 2016. Seventeen banks that are owed money by the Indian businessman relating to his […]
16/03/2016 Troubled Mallya set to sit out Melbourne Mar.16 (GMM) Force India deputy Bob Fernley has hinted that team owner Vijay Mallya will likely skip this weekend's 2016 season opener in Melbourne. The Indian media is searching […]