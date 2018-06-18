Marko admits almost ousting Hartley

08/06/2018 Candidates line up to replace Hartley Jun.8 (GMM) The candidates may be piling up, but Brendon Hartley is for now sidestepping rumours he is set to be replaced at Toro Rosso. In recent days, McLaren junior Lando Norris was […]
21/10/2017 Hartley in running for 2018 seat – Marko Oct.21 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko has admitted for the first time that Brendon Hartley is in the running for a 2018 seat at Toro Rosso. Officially, the New Zealander, Le Mans winner and works […]
28/10/2017 Gasly, Hartley not guaranteed 2018 seats Oct.28 (GMM) Toro Rosso looks set to head into the 2018 season with the driver lineup seen at this weekend's Mexican grand prix. For the first time in Mexico, Pierre Gasly is lining up […]
12/06/2018 Toro Rosso backs struggling Hartley Jun.12 (GMM) Toro Rosso has boosted Brendon Hartley's chances of staying with the Red Bull junior team. Amid speculation the Faenza based team was looking to replace the New Zealander […]
22/10/2017 Kvyat looks ahead to meeting with Marko Oct.22 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat has hinted he would prefer to leave formula one if his new role is to be race-by-race. The Russian was recently replaced at Toro Rosso by Pierre Gasly, and only […]
19/10/2017 Hartley prepares for ‘big step’ in Austin Oct.19 (GMM) Brendon Hartley has admitted getting up to speed straight away in Austin will be difficult. Toro Rosso owner Red Bull has signed the New Zealander and Le Mans winner to […]
20/11/2017 Hartley had 2018 contract for ‘weeks’ Nov.20 (GMM) Brendon Hartley says he has known for "several weeks" that he will be driving for Toro Rosso next year. Earlier, Red Bull, Toro Rosso and the New Zealander insisted they did […]
17/10/2017 Kvyat’s F1 return could be one-off – rumour Oct.17 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat's F1 return this weekend could be fleeting. The Russian was recently stepped down by Toro Rosso team owner Red Bull, making way for the debut of Frenchman […]
30/05/2016 Sainz’s ‘chance will come’ – Marko May 30 (GMM) While Daniil Kvyat's place in the Red Bull programme might be in tatters, Carlos Sainz remains on track. That is the view of Dr Helmut Marko, the architect of Red Bull's […]
07/06/2018 McLaren ‘not surprised’ by Norris rumours Jun.7 (GMM) McLaren says it is "not surprised" amid reports Red Bull made a move to sign its junior driver Lando Norris. With Brendon Hartley's seat at Toro Rosso in doubt, widespread […]