McLaren ‘going backwards’ – Alonso

10/02/2017 Alonso to debut 2017 McLaren Feb.10 (GMM) Fernando Alonso will give McLaren's 2017 car its track debut later this month.
It has been a period of change for the Honda-powered team, since the forced departure of […]
25/06/2018 McLaren held ‘crisis meeting’ at Paul Ricard Jun.25 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne has played down an apparent 'crisis meeting' that took place in the McLaren motor home on Sunday.
Reports suggest the beleaguered team's entire race crew […]
29/01/2018 Alonso wants Indy 500-style orange McLaren Jan.29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has admitted he would like McLaren to adopt an all orange colour scheme in F1 this year.
Last year, the Spaniard drove the British team's orange and black […]
10/03/2018 McLaren defends ‘aggressive’ 2018 car Mar.10 (GMM) McLaren has defended the 'aggressive' design of its 2018 car.
Even after dumping Honda, the British team is still the team that endured the most troubled 2018 winter.
Many […]
20/02/2018 Ferrari to be darker red in 2018 – report Feb.20 (GMM) Ferrari's 2018 cars will be painted a deeper shade of red than usual.
That is the claim of Giorgio Terruzzi, a well-connected Italian journalist writing for Corriere della […]
28/02/2017 Alonso ‘not happy’ as McLaren breaks down Feb.28 (GMM) Fernando Alonso was "not very happy" when McLaren-Honda's new orange and black car for 2017 broke down after a single lap as official testing began.
That was the admission […]
22/10/2017 McLaren considers orange livery for 2018 Oct.22 (GMM) McLaren is not ruling out a switch to a full orange livery for 2018.
Prior to this season, there was speculation the British team would revert to its traditional colour - […]
02/02/2015 McLaren not ruling out livery change Feb.2 (GMM) McLaren supremo Ron Dennis is not ruling out a change of livery for the newly-launched MP4-30. We reported last week that, amid raised expectations of an orange or iconic red […]
13/03/2018 McLaren ‘not pessimistic’ about 2018 – Alonso Mar.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso insists he is "not pessimistic" after a fourth consecutive troubled winter for McLaren.
After three bad years with Honda, the British team has finally […]
05/05/2017 Indycar boss says Alonso move good for F1 too May 5 (GMM) Indycar boss Mark Miles thinks Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 foray is good not only for the American series, but also formula one.
This week, F1 chief Chase Carey said of the […]