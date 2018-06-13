McLaren would loan Norris to rival team

Jun.13 (GMM) Zak Brown says he would loan Lando Norris to another formula one team for experience.
Recently, Formula 2 championship leader Norris – a McLaren junior driver – was linked with a mid-season move to Toro Rosso to replace struggling Brendon Hartley.
The rumour was played down, but McLaren executive Brown said that in theory, he would let Norris go.
“We would like him to get experience somewhere,” he confirmed.
“Lando is a McLaren driver and we think he has a bright future here, but if an opportunity came elsewhere we would seriously consider it. But we have got no interest in letting Lando go anywhere long term,” Brown added.
11/09/2017 McLaren will not loan Norris to rival team Sep.11 (GMM) Zak Brown says McLaren will not loan Lando Norris to another F1 team. Briton Norris, the 17-year-old star of European F3, is tipped for a bright future in F1 and already […]
09/04/2018 Brown denies McLaren juniors promised F1 debut Apr.9 (GMM) A McLaren junior driver has backtracked after saying Zak Brown has promised him he will move into F1 next year if he wins the Formula 2 title. Nyck de Vries had told a Dutch […]
03/04/2018 McLaren promises juniors F1 debut Apr.3 (GMM) McLaren is tangling a tantalising carrot in front of its junior drivers in 2018. According to Dutchman Nick de Vries, McLaren executive Zak Brown has promised that if he or […]
07/08/2017 McLaren wants same drivers in 2018 – Norris Aug.7 (GMM) Lando Norris has calmed speculation he could be about to burst into formula one. The 17-year-old Briton, who is a McLaren junior driver, staked a claim on future F1 […]
06/02/2018 Lando Norris prepared to leave McLaren Feb.6 (GMM) Lando Norris says he is prepared to leave McLaren if the British team has no place for him within a year or so. This year, McLaren will line up with an unchanged driver […]
07/06/2018 McLaren ‘not surprised’ by Norris rumours Jun.7 (GMM) McLaren says it is "not surprised" amid reports Red Bull made a move to sign its junior driver Lando Norris. With Brendon Hartley's seat at Toro Rosso in doubt, widespread […]
12/06/2018 Toro Rosso backs struggling Hartley Jun.12 (GMM) Toro Rosso has boosted Brendon Hartley's chances of staying with the Red Bull junior team. Amid speculation the Faenza based team was looking to replace the New Zealander […]
08/06/2018 Candidates line up to replace Hartley Jun.8 (GMM) The candidates may be piling up, but Brendon Hartley is for now sidestepping rumours he is set to be replaced at Toro Rosso. In recent days, McLaren junior Lando Norris was […]
15/05/2018 McLaren plans mid-season Alonso talks May 15 (GMM) McLaren will open talks with Fernando Alonso about 2019 around the middle of the season. That is the news from team executive Zak Brown, acknowledging the rumours that the […]