Media exaggerating McLaren crisis – Alonso

Jun.29 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says the media is exaggerating the severity of McLaren’s problems.

Some sections of the media say the once-great British team is in crisis, as it struggles for performance and stands down a potential staff revolt.

“There is a lot of exaggerated tension in the media,” Alonso said in Austria.

“They have to sell something to the readers, but we are not the worst team. We had a bad weekend at Paul Ricard and we are the first to know it.

“I think those who apparently do a perfect job are behind us in the world championship,” said the Spaniard.

However, team bosses have admitted that McLaren is struggling with its wind tunnel, and currently using the Toyota facility in Cologne instead.

Alonso said: “More than the tunnel or no tunnel, it’s about the improvements. We brought a development to Barcelona and were in Q3 but since then we have not brought anything else.”



