New engine ‘two tenths’ faster – Lauda

17/03/2015 Mercedes supplying same engine to Williams Mar.17 (GMM) Mercedes has hit back at claims it is not supplying the same specification of engine to its F1 customers. In Australia, Williams' Felipe Massa was the fastest non-works […]
17/02/2015 Mercedes to decide token strategy before Melbourne Feb.17 (GMM) A big unknown ahead of the 2015 season is how F1's manufacturers will manage the new engine 'unfreeze'. Earlier, Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and newcomer Honda were bound to […]
01/02/2015 No ‘old’ engine strategy for Mercedes in 2015 Feb.1 (GMM) Mercedes has hit back at rumours it might begin the 2015 season with 'old' engines for strategic reasons. It has been suggested the title-defending team, expected to still be […]
04/02/2015 Mercedes admits F1 engines louder in 2015 Feb.4 (GMM) Mercedes chiefs have admitted that F1 unexpectedly turned up the volume for 2015. Last year, as the turbo 'power units' replaced the screaming normally-aspired engines of the […]
30/06/2017 Hamilton wants new deal beyond 2018 – Lauda Jun.30 (GMM) Niki Lauda has dismissed suggestions Lewis Hamilton might quit Mercedes and F1.
Last weekend in Baku, triple world champion Hamilton was moved to clarify quotes that […]
16/01/2018 2018 engine rule change ‘crazy’ – Mercedes Jan.16 (GMM) Andy Cowell has described as "crazy" the new engine rules for 2018.
Although Mercedes has dominated throughout the 'power unit' era, engine boss Cowell says he does not […]
22/02/2017 Mercedes ‘curious’ to see Honda progress Feb.22 (GMM) Mercedes' engine chief has admitted to being "curious" to spot Honda's progress of the winter period.
While Mercedes has utterly dominated the 'power unit' era, Honda […]
20/06/2016 Mercedes denies Rosberg smarter than Hamilton Jun.20 (GMM) Mercedes on Monday said it is not right to conclude that Lewis Hamilton struggled with his engine settings in Baku because he is less studious than Nico Rosberg.
The story […]
03/01/2018 Mercedes getting close to 1000hp – report Jan.3 (GMM) Mercedes is just 50 horse power shy of the landmark 1000hp breakthrough with its current F1 'power unit'.
Auto Motor und Sport reports that GPS measurements made by a rival […]
12/02/2015 Engine boss thinks Mercedes’ rivals can catch up Feb.12 (GMM) Dominant 2014 champion Mercedes thinks its rivals can catch up. Germany's authoritative Auto Motor und Sport on Thursday estimated the marque's advantage last year at as […]