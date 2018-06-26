Newey scoffs at Renault switch rumours

Jun.26 (GMM) Adrian Newey has scoffed at rumours that suggest he could switch to Renault.

The Red Bull technical boss, who is arguably the most famous F1 designer of all time, told Auto Bild: “That will not happen.”

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko agrees, saying Newey in fact wants to stay put for a longer term.

“It is no longer about the if, but only the how of the new contract,” he said.

Renault, too, denies that rumours about signing up Newey are accurate.

“I deny it completely and don’t know where it comes from. I think it’s a misunderstanding,” team boss Cyril Abiteboul told AS newspaper.

“I think Adrian is extremely loyal to Red Bull, so I don’t know where that information comes from.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

