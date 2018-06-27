No grid girls ‘a puppet show’ – Mateschitz

Jun.27 (GMM) They may not be on the grid, but there will be ‘girls’ in Austria this weekend.

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Red Bull magnate and owner of the venue of this weekend’s Austrian grand prix, is no fan of Liberty Media’s decision to ban grid girls.

“An incredible puppet show,” he blasted, speaking to Kronen newspaper.

“Formula one has more important things to do than debate grid girls.”

Beautiful women have been a key part of the race at Spielberg, with the ‘Formula Una’ girls regularly wearing the traditional Austrian ‘Dirndl’ dress.

Red Bull Ring spokesman Stefan Hotschl said: “They (the Formula Una girls) will have tasks off the track in various areas.”



