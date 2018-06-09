‘No plan to buy Force India’ – Wolff

21/10/2016 Wehrlein now plays down Force India link Oct.21 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein has played down suggestions he will definitely fill the vacant spot left by Nico Hulkenberg at Force India for 2017. Many in the paddock believe the […]
14/12/2017 Wehrlein’s F1 exit ‘a shame’ – Wolff Dec.14 (GMM) Toto Wolff says it's a shame Pascal Wehrlein looks to have been left without a seat in F1. German Wehrlein is a Mercedes-backed junior driver, but although Wolff recommended […]
14/05/2018 Vettel concerned after Barcelona tyre struggle May 14 (GMM) Sebastian Vettel is concerned but not panicked after falling even further behind in the world championship battle in Spain. The gap to Lewis Hamilton is now 17 points after […]
31/05/2018 Wolff confirms Force India team order May 31 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he asked for Esteban Ocon to let Lewis Hamilton past in Monaco. Wolff is the team boss at Mercedes, and Ocon is a Mercedes junior driver. The […]
26/01/2017 Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radar Jan.26 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted that Valtteri Bottas needs to prove he should keep his new seat at Mercedes beyond 2017. Unusually for a top team, Mercedes has signed only a […]
08/07/2017 Wolff rules out Ocon for Mercedes in 2018 Jul.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has ruled out signing up Esteban Ocon to replace Valtteri Bottas for 2018. Currently, while happy with Bottas' performance at Mercedes this year after he replaced […]
20/12/2017 Ocon not feeling more pressure from Perez Dec.20 (GMM) Esteban Ocon insists he is not feeling the pressure of needing to step up his game in 2018. The Frenchman had an impressive rookie season in 2017, but now teammate Sergio […]
12/04/2018 Wolff names Sainz as Mercedes candidate Apr.12 (GMM) Toto Wolff has named more candidates as speculation about the Mercedes driver lineup of the future ramps up. Currently, both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' contracts […]
02/11/2016 Force India admits Nasr on 2017 shortlist Nov.2 (GMM) Force India has hit back at suggestions the team has already decided the identity of Sergio Perez's teammate for 2017. With Nico Hulkenberg heading to Renault, reports early […]
11/11/2016 Wehrlein disappointed to miss Force India seat Nov.11 (GMM) Pascal Wehrlein could not hide his disappointment after it emerged that Manor teammate Esteban Ocon is moving up to Force India for 2017. Both backed by Mercedes, German […]