Paul Ricard unsure over Mistral chicane axe

Jun.27 (GMM) Paul Ricard boss Stephane Clair sounds unsure about whether the French grand prix venue should axe its controversial ‘Mistral chicane’.

Many drivers called on the FIA and circuit officials to leave the long Mistral straight unimpeded next year for a high-speed spectacle and extra character.

The FIA has vowed to consider the idea but thinks the chicane actually inspired many overtaking moves in Sunday’s race.

“Whoever had the idea of the chicane did not have a bad idea, given the amount of overtaking,” Clair told France’s Auto Hebdo.

“And the spectators who were there told us ‘Well played’, because it was one of the most important places of the race.

“Looking back, I think we were right to insist and believe in our ideas and analysis,” he added.

A much bigger problem at Paul Ricard last weekend was the traffic jams, with many fans actually doing a u-turn in the queue rather than wait to enter the circuit.

Clair said it will all be discussed with the FIA, but he said Paul Ricard is actually not responsible for the roads.

“We are waiting for this sequence of three grands prix to end before meeting again and discussing,” he said. “We will listen.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

