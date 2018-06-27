Paul Ricard unsure over Mistral chicane axe

23/06/2018 Baptism of fire for France GP venue Paul Ricard Jun.23 (GMM) Paul Ricard is having a baptism of fire as the first French grand prix venue in a decade. A big crowd descended on the Slavica Ecclestone-owned circuit on Friday, but many […]
27/01/2016 Paul Ricard not ruling out France GP revival Jan.27 (GMM) Paul Ricard is not ruling out hosting a revived French grand prix at the circuit near Marseille. This week, the track has been hosting three top F1 teams for Pirelli's wet […]
31/01/2018 French GP would welcome 2018 race time shift Jan.31 (GMM) Paul Ricard has suggested it would welcome a proposal to tweak the start time of its French grand prix this year. We reported this week that, to avoid a clash with a world […]
21/03/2018 Hamilton will like Paul Ricard more – boss Mar.21 (GMM) Lewis Hamilton will like Paul Ricard once he gets up and racing at the new French grand prix venue in June. That is the view of the track's boss Stephane Clair, following […]
05/07/2017 Paul Ricard bids to host 2018 winter tests Jul.5 (GMM) Paul Ricard could be the scene of next year's official F1 winter testing. The circuit in Le Castellet is returning to the calendar next year to revive the historic French […]
06/12/2016 Minister learned of France GP deal on TV Dec.6 (GMM) Sports minister Thierry Braillard says he learned about the return of the French grand prix via the media. Former professional motorcycle racer turned politician Christian […]
22/06/2018 Whiting plays down Paul Ricard surface concerns Jun.22 (GMM) Charlie Whiting has played down concerns about Paul Ricard's 'patchwork' track surface. Although the French venue has prepared itself for the first grand prix in the country […]
02/12/2016 France set for 2018 F1 calendar return – media Dec.2 (GMM) After a decade's absence, France will return to the F1 calendar in 2018. That is the claim of several authoritative French-language media sources, including the L'Equipe […]
22/11/2016 Malaysia to axe GP after 2018 Nov.22 (GMM) Malaysia will host its twentieth and final grand prix at Sepang in 2018. The country's tourism minister Nazri Abdul Aziz told the state-run Bernama news agency that the […]
24/06/2018 Leclerc-Raikkonen rumours heat up in France Jun.24 (GMM) Charles Leclerc seems destined to move into a Ferrari seat for 2019. Speculation is now rife that the Italian team intends to part with 38-year-old Kimi Raikkonen at the end […]