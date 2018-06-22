Raikkonen not denying Ferrari-Leclerc rumours

Jun.22 (GMM) Kimi Raikkonen has not denied the latest rumours about his future.

Recently, the Finn was linked with a full-time move to rallying for 2019.

Now, the rumour in the Paul Ricard paddock is that Ferrari is moving towards replacing him with junior driver Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc’s current boss, Sauber chief Frederic Vasseur, told Blick newspaper: “We have to expect that Charles doesn’t drive for us for long.

“That’s why we enjoy every good result with him.”

Raikkonen, 38, responded to the rumours: “Nothing has changed since Canada.”

But, like Fernando Alonso, the 2007 world champion indicated that is no longer as in love with formula one as he used to be.

“It’s always more fun for everyone if we’re racing properly,” he said in Paul Ricard.

“If you have races like Monaco, when everyone is trying only 80 per cent and they all follow one another, that’s not very exciting for the fans or us as drivers.

“Over the years, we have changed the rules over and over but it didn’t do anything,” Raikkonen added.



