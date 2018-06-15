Red Bull not caving to Renault ultimatum

29/05/2018 Red Bull delays engine decision for another month May 29 (GMM) Red Bull will make Renault wait even longer to find out if it intends to use the French manufacturer's F1 power unit in 2019.
Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is frustrated that […]
16/07/2017 Kvyat pushes to know Toro Rosso plans Jul.16 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he is open to staying at Toro Rosso next year.
In Austria a week ago, Red Bull chief Christian Horner said there is no reason the Russian should not be […]
11/06/2015 Red Bull to take engine penalties in Austria Jun.11 (GMM) Red Bull looks set to start dead last on the grid for its home race in Austria next weekend. The embattled energy drink owned team has acknowledged that, after burning […]
24/04/2018 Red Bull can choose 2019 engine supplier – Horner Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull is in a position to choose its engine supplier for 2019.
That is the claim of team boss Christian Horner, even though just a few years ago, the energy drink-owned […]
18/07/2017 Sainz plays down chances of Hungary team switch Jul.18 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has now joined those playing down his chances of switching teams ahead of the Hungarian grand prix next weekend.
Tension is clearly high between the Toro Rosso […]
14/07/2015 Horner denies eyeing Toro Rosso’s Key Jul.14 (GMM) Christian Horner insists Red Bull will not simply poach the increasingly-lauded designer James Key from the junior team Toro Rosso. It has become increasingly clear in 2015 […]
19/06/2015 Ricciardo has ‘learned’ from Canada outburst Jun.19 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is staying at Red Bull for now. Normally F1's most laughing, grinning and carefree character, the Australian was uncharacteristically grim […]
21/10/2017 Engine plans key to Verstappen deal – Marko Oct.21 (GMM) Max Verstappen has not denied that his new Red Bull contract includes higher pay.
Amid obvious interest from Mercedes and Ferrari, the energy drink company announced in […]
26/10/2015 Mercedes denies reneging on Red Bull deal Oct.26 (GMM) Mercedes has denied agreeing but then reneging on a handshake deal to supply Red Bull in 2016. Many believe the energy drink owned outfit only has itself to blame for […]