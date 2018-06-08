Renault brings ‘Halo mirrors’ to Canada

Jun.8 (GMM) Renault is aiming to take a big step forward in Canada — including a new-spec engine, car upgrades, and Ferrari-like Halo-mounted mirrors.

Some are calling it a ‘B’ car, as the French outfit looks to cement its place as ‘best of the rest’ ahead of McLaren and Force India.

The most noticeable change in Montreal is the Halo-mounted mirrors.

“We had a first version but it did not comply with the regulations,” said technical boss Nick Chester, referring to the sort of winglet design run recently by Ferrari.

More important to Renault are other upgrades and an engine with more power.

“We aim to finish the season half a second behind the best teams,” boss Cyril Abiteboul is quoted by El Confidencial.



