Renault forced early Honda decision – Marko

31/05/2018 No penalty for Ricciardo in Canada May 31 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo will not be penalised at next weekend's Canadian grand prix. The Australian won in Monaco, despite nursing his Red Bull to the line using just six of the […]
24/04/2018 Red Bull can choose 2019 engine supplier – Horner Apr.24 (GMM) Red Bull is in a position to choose its engine supplier for 2019. That is the claim of team boss Christian Horner, even though just a few years ago, the energy drink-owned […]
16/09/2017 Red Bull’s engine future unclear Sep.16 (GMM) With McLaren and Toro Rosso all set up with respective engines for 2018, speculative attention is now turning to the 2019 season. Specifically, the rumour in Singapore is […]
08/07/2017 Sainz hits back after Red Bull rebuke Jul.8 (GMM) Carlos Sainz says he will talk to Helmut Marko, Christian Horner and Franz Tost, after being slammed by his Red Bull bosses in Austria. Earlier, amid rumours he has been […]
22/05/2018 F2 driver would refuse Toro Rosso call-up May 22 (GMM) A Formula 2 driver has counted himself out of speculation about the second Toro Rosso seat. With Brendon Hartley struggling for pace in 2018, rumours suggest Red Bull could […]
18/03/2016 Hitzinger linked with Red Bull F1 engine foray Mar.18 (GMM) Rumours that Red Bull could build its own F1 engine are firing yet again. Team boss Christian Horner has always rejected the speculation on the basis that engine […]
29/05/2018 Red Bull delays engine decision for another month May 29 (GMM) Red Bull will make Renault wait even longer to find out if it intends to use the French manufacturer's F1 power unit in 2019. Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is frustrated that […]
15/06/2016 Red Bull keeping same drivers in 2017 and 2018 Jun.15 (GMM) Red Bull is confirming that it will field an unchanged driver lineup in 2017. There had been increasing speculation that Daniel Ricciardo could be eyeing a move to Ferrari, […]
28/04/2018 Engine key to Ricciardo’s 2019 move – Horner Apr.28 (GMM) Engine performance is the key to Daniel Ricciardo's next contract. That is the claim of the Australian driver's boss Christian Horner, who reiterated in Baku that Red Bull […]
15/06/2018 Red Bull not caving to Renault ultimatum Jun.15 (GMM) Red Bull is not caving in to Renault's pressure to immediately make its choice of engine supplier for 2019. The energy drink owned team wants to finally choose between […]