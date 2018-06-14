Renault out of patience with Red Bull delays

Jun.14 (GMM) With uncertainty looming over Red Bull’s next move, Renault looks to have kept up with Honda’s rate of progress.
Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said after Montreal that Honda, Toro Rosso’s engine partner, stepped forward to the tune of “three tenths” in Canada.
But Renault, willing to remain Red Bull’s engine supplier beyond 2018, says it also improved.
“The improvement since Melbourne has been three tenths, including 1 tenth thanks to new fuel introduced in Barcelona,” Remi Taffin told France’s Auto Hebdo.
“It is the equivalent of about 20hp, which is in line with our expectations. We are already working on the next evolution, which will take place after the summer factory shutdown,” he added.
Renault, though, is refusing to wait for Red Bull’s now long-delayed decision.
Red Bull says it wants to wait until Austria before making an announcement, but Cyril Abiteboul says that’s too late.
“We have extended the deadline due to the 12 years of good cooperation that we have had,” he is quoted by Marca.
“In Montreal they saw our new specification and that of Honda — they have all the information. I see absolutely no reason to delay this further,” Renault boss Abiteboul added.
“In Austria, our offer is not going to be there anymore and they’ll have to talk to Honda. Our offer has to be accepted in the next few days,” he warned.
Taffin, Renault’s engine technical boss, said the tension between the French marque and Red Bull is understandable.
“You have to be pragmatic,” he said.
“It’s been 12 years that we work together, winning a lot of races and world championships.
“We always talk about someone who said something, but we must not forget the 600 people in Milton Keynes and the 400 in Viry-Chattilon. They all get on well, so we have to put that at the centre of the game,” Taffin added.
12/06/2018 Honda improvement worth ‘three tenths’ – Marko Jun.12 (GMM) Red Bull looks to be speeding towards a switch to works Honda power for 2019.
We already revealed that the team is planning an announcement for its home race in Austria, and […]
20/04/2018 Honda quiet about Red Bull negotiations Apr.20 (GMM) Honda is giving nothing away about the possibility of teaming up with Red Bull in 2019.
Red Bull is openly flirting with leaving the Renault camp after this year, and buoyed […]
10/05/2015 Red Bull crisis deepens in Barcelona May 10 (GMM) Renault has turned down the performance of its troubled 'power unit' as it stands on the cusp of an embarrassing run of F1 grid penalties. Drivers powered by the French […]
15/03/2017 Horner happy with Renault relationship Mar.15 (GMM) Christian Horner has played down fears about the reliability of Renault's new-for-2017 engine.
It is rumoured the new power unit boasts better performance than its 2016 […]
12/04/2018 Axing Honda was McLaren mistake – Marko Apr.12 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says McLaren's 2018 car is obviously "not great".
The British team went into Bahrain targeting the top three teams, but was ultimately outpaced even by the […]
04/04/2018 New Ricciardo deal must be ‘beneficial’ – Marko Apr.4 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says he wants Daniel Ricciardo to stay at Red Bull.
Actually, Australian Ricciardo has gone onto the driver market for 2019, and is already linked with a move […]
24/02/2017 Renault takes ‘risk’ as new Toro Rosso fails Feb.24 (GMM) Renault is a "serious contender" amid the engine power battle in F1.
That is the claim of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, amid eyebrow-raising rumours about the 35 horse […]
19/12/2015 No budget increase for works Renault team – Stoll Dec.19 (GMM) Jerome Stoll, the Renault Sport chairman, has dismissed reports the French carmaker is ramping up its annual F1 budget. The reports had suggested that after only supplying […]