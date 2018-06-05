Ricciardo facing penalty in Canada – Newey

Jun.5 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo may not have escaped the threat of looming penalties this weekend in Canada.

Last week, we reported that after the Red Bull driver nursed his malfunctioning MGU-K unit to victory in Monaco, the technology seemed to have survived.

“It looks like there will be no grid penalty for us in Montreal,” Dr Helmut Marko confirmed.

But Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s technical boss, does not agree.

“He’s probably going to have a penalty in Montreal, but we don’t know how many places,” he is quoted by France’s L’Equipe.

“Depending on whether the battery has been touched or not, the penalty could be heavier,” Newey added. “We are waiting for news from Renault, but the MGU-K will be replaced for sure.”



Share this story:

Tweet



Email

Print

