Staying at Renault ‘would be a pleasure’ – Sainz

16/05/2018 Renault to start Red Bull talks after Monaco May 16 (GMM) Renault would cope with the loss of Red Bull as a customer.
That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, boss of the French carmaker's F1 project.
Currently, it is unclear whether […]
23/06/2018 Ricciardo to ‘talk to Honda’ before decision Jun.23 (GMM) Daniel Ricciardo says he will "talk to Honda" as he makes his decision about which team to drive for in 2019.
After Red Bull made the decision to swap Renault for Honda […]
11/05/2018 Renault wants to keep Sainz for 2019 May 11 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has admitted he would like to keep Carlos Sainz at Renault for 2019.
The Spanish driver is merely 'on loan' from Red Bull this year, and Red Bull is […]
13/05/2018 Sainz future depends on Red Bull talks – Abiteboul May 13 (GMM) Renault has admitted it might lose Carlos Sainz at the end of 2018.
Boss Cyril Abiteboul told Marca sports newspaper that the Spaniard is a "potential world champion".
But […]
29/04/2018 Renault to push for Sainz to stay in 2019 Apr.29 (GMM) Renault is shaping up to push for Carlos Sainz to stay at the team in 2019.
Currently, the fate of the Spanish driver is unclear.
Red Bull 'loaned' him to Renault for 2018, […]
07/04/2018 Sainz backs Toro Rosso-Honda to bounce back Apr.7 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has backed his former team Toro Rosso to bounce back.
Just after the Spaniard left for Renault, Toro Rosso surprised the paddock by performing well with its new […]
03/05/2018 Renault must plan to lose Sainz – Abiteboul May 3 (GMM) Renault says it must find a 'plan B' in the event it cannot keep Carlos Sainz beyond 2018.
The Spanish driver is 'on loan' from Red Bull, who could pull him back for 2019 to […]
23/05/2018 Abiteboul ‘convinced’ Sainz will catch up May 23 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul says he is happy with the progress at the Renault works team.
"There are ups and downs, but in general for the moment we are in line with our plan," the team […]
09/11/2017 Sainz fends off 2019 Red Bull switch rumours Nov.9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has batted away rumours his stay at Renault could be fleeting.
The Spaniard has moved from the Red Bull family to the works Renault team, as part of the complex […]
09/05/2018 Renault ‘seems to want to keep me’ – Sainz May 9 (GMM) Carlos Sainz has hinted that he will stay at Renault next year.
Although Cyril Abiteboul has said he is happy with the Spaniard, the Renault team boss is also planning a […]