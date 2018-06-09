Tensions showing at Williams – Kubica

29/01/2018 Halo caused teams ‘a lot of work’ – Szafnauer Jan.29 (GMM) Integrating 'Halo' with this year's cars is a huge challenge for designers. That is the claim of Force India's sporting chief Otmar Szafnauer, referring to the controversial […]
22/02/2017 Marchionne plays down loss of engineers Feb.22 (GMM) Sergio Marchionne has played down some high-profile personnel losses at Ferrari. Ferrari took a step back in 2016 and some believe the fabled Italian team is now handicapped […]
13/05/2018 Williams will struggle to replace Martini – Lowe May 13 (GMM) Paddy Lowe has admitted that Williams will struggle to replace departing sponsor Martini for 2019. Martini announced it is leaving the British team at the worst possible […]
11/08/2015 F1 no longer ‘man’s world’ – Claire Williams Aug.11 (GMM) F1 is not the "man's world" it once was, according to female deputy team boss Claire Williams. "Formula one is quite different to how it was ten years - or even five years - […]
06/06/2017 Don’t assess Stroll until 2018 – Stewart Jun.6 (GMM) F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has defended struggling rookie Lance Stroll. 18-year-old Stroll, whose father and sponsor is the fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll, is under fire as […]
28/02/2018 Martini not put off by young drivers – Williams Feb.28 (GMM) Claire Williams has denied that the British team's youthful driver lineup could explain Martini's decision to depart as sponsor. Martini, the alcohol brand, has announced […]
31/05/2018 Kubica could replace Hartley at Toro Rosso May 31 (GMM) Robert Kubica has emerged as another potential replacement for struggling Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley. Dr Helmut Marko, who heads Red Bull's driver programme, said […]
11/12/2017 Williams denies Rowland could get 2018 race seat Dec.11 (GMM) Williams has denied that Formula 2 star Oliver Rowland is now a late contender to replace Felipe Massa for 2018. With Robert Kubica inching towards the race seat for next […]
29/11/2016 Williams must not lose Rob Smedley – boss Nov.29 (GMM) Claire Williams says the British team she leads does not want to lose Rob Smedley. In the past decade, British engineer Smedley's career has been intricately linked with […]