Toro Rosso to keep ‘works’ Honda status

07/03/2017 Toro Rosso still open to engine name change Mar.7 (GMM) Toro Rosso is still open to the idea of changing the official name of its engine before the start of the 2017 season. After the acrimonious semi-works relationship between […]
01/11/2015 Todt comes out fighting on rare F1 visit Nov.1 (GMM) On a rare visit to the F1 paddock, Jean Todt admitted he has "concerns" and is working hard on some of the sport's current issues. Often criticised for his apparently low […]
19/06/2018 Red Bull set for Honda switch – L’Equipe Jun.19 (GMM) Red Bull has decided to switch from Renault to Honda power for 2019. After lengthy delays and high tension between the energy drink-owned outfit and its existing supplier, […]
15/03/2017 Horner happy with Renault relationship Mar.15 (GMM) Christian Horner has played down fears about the reliability of Renault's new-for-2017 engine. It is rumoured the new power unit boasts better performance than its 2016 […]
28/02/2018 Renault imposes May deadline on Red Bull Feb.28 (GMM) Renault wants Red Bull to decide by May which engine it will use in 2019. Red Bull is making no secret that it could follow its junior team Toro Rosso in switching to Honda […]
29/11/2017 Toro Rosso partnership to be ‘more equal’ – Honda Nov.29 (GMM) Honda thinks it will have a "more equal partnership" with Toro Rosso in 2018 after three ill-fated years with McLaren. The Japanese marque's Yusuke Hasegawa admitted this […]
16/09/2017 Kvyat ‘not fearing’ Toro Rosso driver shakeup Sep.16 (GMM) Daniil Kvyat says he is still waiting to hear if he will be kept on board at Toro Rosso for 2018. Earlier, the Russian said he would be patient while the Red Bull junior […]
06/03/2018 Williams denies questioning Mercedes engine parity Mar.6 (GMM) Williams has denied claims it pushed the FIA to issue a clampdown on how manufacturers like Mercedes supply engines to customer teams. Ahead of the 2018 season, the FIA has […]
13/07/2017 Honda denies Sauber split reports Jul.13 (GMM) Honda has denied reports it will renege on its contract to power the Swiss team Sauber from 2018. The rumours say that with the works McLaren-Honda collaboration already in […]
25/05/2017 Toro Rosso drivers want Renault ‘progress’ May 25 (GMM) Renault powered drivers are calling on the French marque to improve its 2017 engine. Some tension is creeping back into the Red Bull-Renault partnership, with Renault taking […]