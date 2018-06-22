Whiting plays down Paul Ricard surface concerns

27/03/2017 FIA to investigate Melbourne spectator invasion Mar.27 (GMM) Officials are investigating the invasion of the Albert Park circuit by spectators while F1 cars were still completing their post-race in-laps on Sunday.
Winner Sebastian […]
10/11/2016 F1 penalty controversy to race on in Brazil Nov.10 (GMM) The controversy about penalties in F1 will keep racing into this weekend's Brazilian grand prix.
After being verbally abused by Sebastian Vettel in Mexico, F1 race director […]
31/01/2018 Doornbos plays down Dutch GP chances Jan.31 (GMM) Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has played down hopes of a Dutch grand prix revival.
In recent days and weeks, off the back of Max Verstappen's meteoric popularity, […]
29/04/2016 FIA confirms ‘Aeroscreen’ under consideration Apr.29 (GMM) The FIA has now confirmed that Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen' concept is in the running to be introduced in formula one. Daniel Ricciardo tested the windshield-style driver cockpit […]
24/05/2018 FIA clears up Ferrari oil consumption rumour May 24 (GMM) F1's governing body has clarified how oil may be consumed by F1 cars.
Earlier, Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda had said the FIA needed to urgently clarify "grey areas", […]
08/04/2016 FIA clears Ferrari over ‘coded’ pit board message Apr.8 (GMM) Ferrari has been cleared of wrongdoing in the wake of reports Sebastian Vettel was shown an illegal 'coded' message on his pit board in Australia. Although it is the radio […]
02/07/2016 FIA did Halo extraction test in Austria Jul.2 (GMM) Despite some early fanfare in Austria, problems on Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari meant the titanium 'Halo 2' did not make its practice debut on Friday.
But the FIA has been […]