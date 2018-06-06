Williams hints Stroll will stay in 2019

Jun.6 (GMM) Even amid the team’s disastrous 2018 season, Williams is happy with Lance Stroll.
That is the claim of Claire Williams, the deputy boss of the once-great British team that is now dead last in the world championship.
Canadian Stroll has arrived home to Montreal warning his fans he cannot deliver a good result.
“The car is just not competitive,” he said.
“We are working on all of the parts to improve the package and be able to fight for the points again, but it takes time,” said Stroll.
“I am doing everything I can to improve the car and I intend to continue working this way all season long.”
Stroll, still just 19, has taken flak in the press this year, not just because of his ‘pay driver’ status but because of his attitude amid Williams’ crisis.
But Claire Williams backed the young Canadian.
“He has worked very hard to improve the points he had to improve,” she said.
“He’s under a lot of pressure, getting criticism that is not deserved and I think he’s showing tremendous maturity in dealing with all of it.
“I am very proud of the work he has done for us and I hope that we will soon be able to give him a car that will allow him to show his full potential. I honestly believe he has a great career ahead of him in F1,” Williams added.
It sounds as though Williams, arguably relying on the millions brought not only by Stroll’s father Lawrence but also teammate Sergey Sirotkin, is not shopping around for a new driver.
Williams said of Stroll: “We’re not talking about a contract yet, but we think Lance has lived up to our expectations so far and we do not like to separate from drivers without good reason.”
The team will at least get a boost in Canada in the form of Mercedes’ new-specification engine.
“In principle we could benefit from the engine, but I prefer to wait until we’re on track to say,” Stroll warned.
“So far this season we have sometimes progressed and sometimes regressed, so I just hope the next step will be positive.”
05/06/2018 Williams will not give up – Claire Williams Jun.5 (GMM) Williams is not giving up, despite sitting dead last in 2018.
The once-dominant British team has hit the skids this year as inexperienced drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey […]
14/04/2018 Stroll ‘shocked’ at depth of Williams crisis Apr.14 (GMM) Lance Stroll has admitted he is "shocked" about Williams' woeful performance in 2018.
After a bad start for the once-great British team in Australia and Bahrain, the […]
12/06/2017 Stroll ‘worst F1 rookie ever’ – Villeneuve Jun.12 (GMM) Jacques Villeneuve has ramped up his criticism of countryman Lance Stroll, following a difficult opening third of the 18-year-old Canadian's rookie F1 season.
Before the […]
19/07/2017 Williams bans Villeneuve from motor home Jul.19 (GMM) According to the rumour grapevine, Williams has banned its 1997 champion Jacques Villeneuve from the team's motor home at grands prix.
French Canadian Villeneuve is now a […]
07/07/2017 Massa could stay in 2018 – Williams Jul.7 (GMM) Felipe Massa could stay in formula one beyond the end of this year.
That is the view of Williams deputy Claire Williams, after the veteran Brazilian declared this week that […]
24/05/2018 Williams wants progress by July – Stroll May 24 (GMM) Williams is hoping to make a mid-season recovery, according to team driver Lance Stroll.
The British team's deputy Claire Williams has refuted rumours that the performance […]
19/01/2017 Stroll happy Massa replacing Bottas Jan.19 (GMM) 2017 rookie Lance Stroll says he is happy that Felipe Massa will be his teammate this year.
Earlier, the 18-year-old Canadian was set to be paired with Valtteri Bottas at […]
21/11/2016 Stroll test programme ‘unprecedented’ – Williams Nov.21 (GMM) Williams kept Lance Stroll's test programme top secret in order to reduce the pressure on the 2017 team rookie.
That is the claim of team deputy Claire Williams, referring […]
07/07/2017 Williams defends Stroll’s private tests Jul.7 (GMM) The next steps in Lance Stroll's private test programme are not known.
This week, ex-Williams driver Jacques Villeneuve criticised his former team for organising private […]
11/06/2017 Struggling Stroll ‘will find solution’ – Ocon Jun.11 (GMM) Esteban Ocon has tipped Lance Stroll to "find a solution" to his current troubles in F1.
At the seventh round of his new F1 career, 18-year-old Stroll slumped at his home […]