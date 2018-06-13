Zak Brown ‘the right boss’ for Alonso

Jun.13 (GMM) Fernando Alonso says he is definitely not done with racing.
The Spaniard is a fan of surfing, which explains the origin of his Kimoa lifestyle brand.
“I need more free time to practice it,” the McLaren driver told AS newspaper.
“Maybe in the future when I retire I can explore it a little more.”
But contrary to recent speculation, retirement is actually nowhere close.
He’s still full time at McLaren, racing at Le Mans this weekend, and considering Indycar for 2019.
“People think I’m doing other challenges because things are not going well in formula one. But I was trying to come here (Le Mans) when I was with Ferrari in 2013, when I was winning in F1,” Alonso said.
And he said other F1 drivers will also want to take on the same challenges as him.
“The only problem is that in F1 your boss doesn’t allow you to do that. You have to find the right boss,” said Alonso.
Indeed, McLaren’s Zak Brown is freely letting Alonso explore his diverse racing desires.
“He’s a driver inside him and understands the needs of a driver,” Alonso said of Brown. “He then translates his vision to McLaren, which is not just a formula one team but a wider part of motor sport.”
26/05/2017 Alonso says no Indycar switch for 2018 May 26 (GMM) Fernando Alonso has played down speculation he could quit formula one and switch full-time to the American equivalent Indycar. The Spaniard is not in Monaco this weekend as […]
12/06/2018 Brown admits Alonso considering F1 future Jun.12 (GMM) Zak Brown has played down rumours Fernando Alonso will switch full-time to Indycar in 2019. Recently, the McLaren executive headed a delegation to the Indycar race in […]
26/05/2018 Alonso to Indycar rumour emerges May 26 (GMM) The next rumour regarding Fernando Alonso's future has emerged in the Monaco paddock. Earlier, with McLaren's Zak Brown saying he wants to keep the Spaniard, it emerged that […]
30/05/2018 Alonso’s manager to attend Indycar race May 30 (GMM) A full-time move to Indycar is looking like a real possibility for Fernando Alonso. After doing the 2017 Indy 500 with Alonso, it is already rumoured that McLaren is now […]
05/02/2018 Ferrari-Liberty showdown ‘inevitable’ – Brown Feb.5 (GMM) Zak Brown thinks the showdown between Ferrari and Liberty Media was "inevitable". With Liberty reportedly proposing a fairer income distribution system among other things, […]
18/10/2017 McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday Oct.18 (GMM) McLaren could be mere hours away from announcing that Fernando Alonso is staying with the British team in 2018. Asked if a deal is "close" after weeks and months of […]
17/10/2017 McLaren Indycar team ‘years’ away – Brown Oct.17 (GMM) "Years" will pass before McLaren fields a team in the full Indycar season. That is the view of the British team's executive Zak Brown. This year, McLaren paired with […]
09/02/2018 Alonso could do Indy 500 again in 2019 Feb.9 (GMM) Fernando Alonso could return to the Indy 500 in 2019. But Zak Brown, his boss at McLaren, played down the chances the British team might follow Alonso to America with a fully […]
25/04/2017 Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in future Apr.25 (GMM) Fernando Alonso and McLaren are looking to return to the Indy 500 in the future. Recently, the British team shocked the racing world by announcing that together with the […]
26/11/2017 Alonso, McLaren disagree over full WEC campaign Nov.26 (GMM) McLaren and Fernando Alonso continue to disagree about whether the Spanish driver should complete the full world endurance championship in 2018. McLaren executive Zak Brown […]