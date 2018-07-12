2019 calendar waiting on Miami troubles

27/05/2017 Some F1 tracks like ‘carparks’ – Wolff May 27 (GMM) Toto Wolff has admitted he would not necessarily miss some F1 circuits if they fell by the wayside. The sport's new owners Liberty Media have hinted at adding more races to […]
05/04/2018 F1 expects better racing in Bahrain Apr.5 (GMM) Drivers are confident this weekend's grand prix in Bahrain will be more exciting than Melbourne. While Liberty Media works on making the cars easier to overtake for 2021, the […]
08/04/2017 Wehrlein fractured bone in winter crash – Wolff Apr.8 (GMM) Toto Wolff has revealed that Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein actually fractured a bone in his back in his race of champions crash during the winter. Rumours are swirling around […]
29/05/2018 New York not ready for F1 race May 29 (GMM) New York does not look ready to join Miami as another US destination on the F1 calendar. It is now almost certain that Miami will become the second US-based grand prix next […]
05/04/2018 Liberty struggling to launch ‘F1 TV’ Apr.5 (GMM) Liberty Media is struggling to launch F1's new live streaming service. Before Australia, the new F1 owner announced that limited countries would have access to the service -- […]
27/05/2015 Rosberg wants ‘lucky’ wife at every race May 27 (GMM) Nico Rosberg wants his 'lucky charm' at every grand prix as he chases the 2015 title. In Australia, Malaysia, China and Bahrain, Mercedes teammate and reigning world […]
14/04/2017 2017 not making Vandoorne doubt abilities Apr.14 (GMM) Stoffel Vandoorne says he is not doubting his abilities, despite a difficult opening pair of races in 2017. The Belgian actually made his F1 debut in Bahrain a year ago, but […]
25/05/2017 Carey announces 21 races for 2018 May 25 (GMM) F1 chief executive Chase Carey has announced that there will be 21 grands prix next year. That is just one race more than this season, despite the fact the sport's new […]
01/12/2017 F1 chiefs scout race locations in Miami – report Dec.1 (GMM) Miami is emerging as a likely destination of a second US grand prix in the near future. With Liberty Media now owning F1's commercial rights, the coastal city in Florida has […]